GT Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Get toss updates and playing XIs for match 56 of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 12, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

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GT Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 56 of the Indian Premier League on May 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to field first

  • Both teams enter in strong form, with GT riding a four-match winning streak while SRH have also gathered momentum with four wins in their last five games

Gujarat Titans are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 56 of the Indian Premier League on May 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium. With the race for the playoffs heating up, the contest in Ahmedabad could have a major impact on the points table.

GT come into the clash with plenty of confidence after stringing together four consecutive wins. Shubman Gill’s side are currently third with 14 points from 11 matches, and another victory at home could propel them to the top of the standings at a crucial stage of the season.

GT vs SRH Live Score

SRH have also hit form at the right time, winning four of their last five matches to stay firmly in the top-half race. Their recent win over Punjab Kings has added to the momentum, and a triumph against GT would be enough to lift them to the summit of the IPL 2026 table.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field.

GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Impact Subs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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