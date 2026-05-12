GT Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 56 of the Indian Premier League on May 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to field first
Both teams enter in strong form, with GT riding a four-match winning streak while SRH have also gathered momentum with four wins in their last five games
Gujarat Titans are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 56 of the Indian Premier League on May 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium. With the race for the playoffs heating up, the contest in Ahmedabad could have a major impact on the points table.
GT come into the clash with plenty of confidence after stringing together four consecutive wins. Shubman Gill’s side are currently third with 14 points from 11 matches, and another victory at home could propel them to the top of the standings at a crucial stage of the season.
SRH have also hit form at the right time, winning four of their last five matches to stay firmly in the top-half race. Their recent win over Punjab Kings has added to the momentum, and a triumph against GT would be enough to lift them to the summit of the IPL 2026 table.
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field.
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Impact Subs
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips