IPL 2026: Have Gujarat Titans Officially Qualified For Playoffs After Dominant Win Over SRH?

Gujarat Titans crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs to go top with 16 points, but IPL 2026 playoff qualification is not confirmed yet

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: Have Gujarat Titans Officially Qualified For Playoffs After Dominant Win Over SRH?
Gujarat Titans players celebrate as they win the match against unrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket match, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs after bowling them out for just 86 in 14.5 overs

  • GT are now top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 12 matches and five straight wins

  • Despite reaching 16 points, Gujarat Titans have not mathematically qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs yet

Gujarat Titans continued their red-hot run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a crushing 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Defending 168/5, GT bundled SRH out for just 86 in 14.5 overs to register their fifth consecutive victory and climb to the top of the points table with 16 points from 12 matches.

The Titans were clinical in every department. After putting up a competitive total through disciplined batting from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, their pace attack completely dismantled Hyderabad’s batting lineup.

Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj struck early blows, while the middle order never recovered from the collapse. SRH were reduced to 34/4 inside the powerplay and kept losing wickets at regular intervals before Jason Holder ripped through their middle order.

Despite moving to the summit with a strong net run rate boost, Gujarat Titans have not officially qualified for the playoffs yet. With several teams still mathematically alive in the race, GT need either one more win from their remaining matches or favorable results elsewhere to seal qualification.

Related Content
Kagiso Rabada, second right, and others celebrate the wicket of Smaran Ravichandran during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. - Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Demolish Hyderabad By 82 Runs, Inch Closer To Playoffs
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
GT Vs SRH, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Ahmedabad?
IPL 2026: GT vs SRH - | Photo: AP/Siddharaj Solanki
SRH Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 56
GT Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins’ Hyderabad Look To Break Gujarat’s Dominance - IPL | BCCI
GT Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins’ Hyderabad Look To Break Gujarat’s Dominance
Related Content

GT Tighten Grip on Playoff Race

GT’s latest victory has significantly strengthened their playoff chances. Shubman Gill’s side now has 16 points from 12 games, and historically, teams reaching 18 points comfortably qualify for the IPL playoffs. However, with multiple franchises still capable of reaching that mark, Gujarat cannot celebrate qualification just yet.

Their biggest advantage currently is momentum. The Titans have now won five matches in a row and also possess one of the best net run rates in the tournament after demolishing SRH by 82 runs. Earlier in the week, reports had already suggested that GT’s qualification probability had crossed 70 percent, and this dominant win has only improved those odds further.

IPL Table 2026 May 12 After Match 56 GT Vs SRH

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Gujarat Titans12840160.551
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru11740141.103
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings11641130.428
5Chennai Super Kings11650120.185
6Rajasthan Royals11650120.082
7Delhi Capitals1257010-0.993
8Kolkata Knight Riders104519-0.169
9Mumbai Indians113806-0.585
10Lucknow Super Giants113806-0.907

GT are one of the few teams to have maintained consistency in almost every season of the IPL. They won the title in their debut campaign in 2022 and reached the final again in 2023 under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. However, things became challenging after Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season. But judging by their performances in IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans seem to have rediscovered their rhythm and look well on course for another playoff appearance.

Also Check: GT Vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026

Why GT Haven’t Qualified Yet

Even though GT sit at the top with 16 points, the playoff race remains extremely tight. Teams placed below them still have enough matches left to mathematically overtake or match their tally. In IPL history, 16 points are often enough to stay in contention, but not always enough to guarantee qualification immediately.

If Gujarat win one more game and move to 18 points, qualification will almost certainly be secured. They could even qualify with 16 depending on other results and net run rate scenarios, but mathematically, the race is still open for now.

Gujarat Titans Remaining Fixtures

  • vs Kolkata Knight Riders: May 16, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • vs Chennai Super Kings: May 21, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Remaining Fixtures

  • vs Chennai Super Kings: May 18, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: May 22, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Q

Have Gujarat Titans Officially Qualified For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

A

No, Gujarat Titans Haven't Officially Qualified For IPL 2026 Playoffs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories