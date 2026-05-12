IPL 2026: Have Gujarat Titans Officially Qualified For Playoffs After Dominant Win Over SRH?

Gujarat Titans players celebrate as they win the match against unrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket match, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Gujarat Titans players celebrate as they win the match against unrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket match, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)