IPL 2026: Have Gujarat Titans Officially Qualified For Playoffs After Dominant Win Over SRH?

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs after bowling them out for just 86 in 14.5 overs
GT are now top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 12 matches and five straight wins
Despite reaching 16 points, Gujarat Titans have not mathematically qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs yet
Gujarat Titans continued their red-hot run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a crushing 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Defending 168/5, GT bundled SRH out for just 86 in 14.5 overs to register their fifth consecutive victory and climb to the top of the points table with 16 points from 12 matches.
The Titans were clinical in every department. After putting up a competitive total through disciplined batting from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, their pace attack completely dismantled Hyderabad’s batting lineup.
Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj struck early blows, while the middle order never recovered from the collapse. SRH were reduced to 34/4 inside the powerplay and kept losing wickets at regular intervals before Jason Holder ripped through their middle order.
Despite moving to the summit with a strong net run rate boost, Gujarat Titans have not officially qualified for the playoffs yet. With several teams still mathematically alive in the race, GT need either one more win from their remaining matches or favorable results elsewhere to seal qualification.
GT Tighten Grip on Playoff Race
GT’s latest victory has significantly strengthened their playoff chances. Shubman Gill’s side now has 16 points from 12 games, and historically, teams reaching 18 points comfortably qualify for the IPL playoffs. However, with multiple franchises still capable of reaching that mark, Gujarat cannot celebrate qualification just yet.
Their biggest advantage currently is momentum. The Titans have now won five matches in a row and also possess one of the best net run rates in the tournament after demolishing SRH by 82 runs. Earlier in the week, reports had already suggested that GT’s qualification probability had crossed 70 percent, and this dominant win has only improved those odds further.
IPL Table 2026 May 12 After Match 56 GT Vs SRH
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.103
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
GT are one of the few teams to have maintained consistency in almost every season of the IPL. They won the title in their debut campaign in 2022 and reached the final again in 2023 under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. However, things became challenging after Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season. But judging by their performances in IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans seem to have rediscovered their rhythm and look well on course for another playoff appearance.
Why GT Haven’t Qualified Yet
Even though GT sit at the top with 16 points, the playoff race remains extremely tight. Teams placed below them still have enough matches left to mathematically overtake or match their tally. In IPL history, 16 points are often enough to stay in contention, but not always enough to guarantee qualification immediately.
If Gujarat win one more game and move to 18 points, qualification will almost certainly be secured. They could even qualify with 16 depending on other results and net run rate scenarios, but mathematically, the race is still open for now.
Gujarat Titans Remaining Fixtures
vs Kolkata Knight Riders: May 16, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
vs Chennai Super Kings: May 21, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad Remaining Fixtures
vs Chennai Super Kings: May 18, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: May 22, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Have Gujarat Titans Officially Qualified For IPL 2026 Playoffs?
No, Gujarat Titans Haven't Officially Qualified For IPL 2026 Playoffs.