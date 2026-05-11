IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans Go Top As Playoff Race Intensifies After Match 56

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins shake hands after Gujarat Titans won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins shake hands after Gujarat Titans won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)