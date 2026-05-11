IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans Go Top As Playoff Race Intensifies After Match 56

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans moved to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points after beating SRH by 82 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are second with 14 points and currently hold the best net run rate this season
Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table witnessed another major shake-up after Gujarat Titans crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs in Match 56 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT defended 168/5 by bowling SRH out for just 86 in 14.5 overs, a result that not only extended their winning streak to five matches but also pushed them to the top of the standings with 16 points from 12 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, slipped to third despite remaining strongly placed in the playoff race with 14 points.
Gujarat Titans Take Control at the Top
Shubman Gill’s side now looks like one of the strongest contenders for a top-two finish this season. Gujarat Titans have won eight of their 12 matches and significantly boosted their net run rate with the massive win over Hyderabad.
Sai Sudharsan continued his dream campaign with another fifty, while the GT pace battery led by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj dismantled SRH’s batting lineup. Their bowling unit has emerged as one of the biggest reasons behind the team’s remarkable consistency in IPL 2026.
The Titans also became the first team this season to touch the 16-point mark. Historically, teams reaching 18 points comfortably qualify for the playoffs, which means GT are now just one victory away from almost sealing their knockout berth.
More importantly, they have momentum on their side at the perfect stage of the tournament. Their remaining fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will now decide whether they finish inside the top two.
RCB, SRH and PBKS Still Firmly in the Race
While GT sit at the summit, the battle below them remains extremely tight. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are second with 14 points from 11 matches and also possess the best net run rate in the tournament at +1.103.
Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped to third after the Ahmedabad defeat but still remain in a strong position with 14 points from 12 matches. Punjab Kings are fourth with 13 points from 11 games despite losing four matches in a row.
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals continue to stay alive in the playoff race with 12 points each from 11 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders are also mathematically in contention with nine points from 10 games, though they need a near-perfect finish from here.
Delhi Capitals kept their hopes alive after defeating Punjab Kings in Match 55, but their poor net run rate remains a major concern. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have officially been eliminated from playoff contention after struggling throughout the season.
Net Run Rate Could Decide Final Playoff Spots
As the league stage enters its final stretch, net run rate is becoming increasingly important. RCB currently hold a massive advantage because of their superior NRR, while GT’s dominant victory over SRH gave them a major boost as well.
On the other hand, Hyderabad’s heavy defeat hurt their net run rate badly despite staying in the top four. Punjab Kings also remain under pressure because of consecutive losses after once looking like favourites for a top-two finish.
The upcoming matches over the next week are expected to completely reshape the standings once again. With six teams still realistically fighting for four playoff spots, IPL 2026 has entered its most intense and unpredictable phase yet.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.103
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
IPL 2026: Eliminated Teams
MI and LSG are officially out of the IPL 2026 play-off qualifying race. Defeats at the hands of CSK and RCB, respectively have left them with very little to do. Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous campaign in the IPL 2026 and with three games to go, they would look to end on a high and also test their bench strength.
Who won in the match between GT and SRH?
GT beat SRH by 82 runs to become the table toppers with 16 points.
Who is currently at the top of the points table in IPL 2026?
GT are sitting at the top currently with 16 points in 12 matches.