GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Continues Dream Run With Sixth Half-Century Of The Season

Summary of this article
Sai Sudharsan scored 61 off 44 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, registering his sixth fifty of IPL 2026
The GT opener reached his half-century with a sweep boundary off Shivang Kumar in the 14th over
Sudharsan’s last six IPL 2026 scores are 100, 87, 6, 57, 55 and 61
Sai Sudharsan continued his remarkable run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with another composed half-century during Gujarat Titans’ crucial clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Opening the innings after SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first, Sudharsan once again anchored Gujarat’s batting effort with a well-paced 61 off 44 deliveries. His knock included five fours and two sixes before he was dismissed in the 17th over by Sakib Hussain.
The left-hander brought up his fifty in the 14th over with a controlled sweep off Shivang Kumar towards deep backward square leg. The boundary took him to his sixth half-century of the season, drawing loud cheers from the Ahmedabad crowd as he acknowledged the applause with a raise of the bat.
Sudharsan’s consistency at the top has become one of the biggest reasons behind Gujarat Titans remaining in contention for a top-two finish this season.
Sai Sudharsan’s consistency keeps GT stable
Sudharsan has now registered scores of 100, 87, 6, 57, 55 and 61 in his last six IPL innings, underlining the consistency he has maintained throughout the tournament. The opener entered the SRH match among the leading run-scorers of IPL 2026 and once again handled the pressure after Gujarat lost Shubman Gill early for just five runs.
He initially rebuilt the innings alongside Jos Buttler before stitching another useful stand with Nishant Sindhu. Sudharsan mixed caution with aggression during the middle overs, especially against the spinners, and rotated strike effectively even as wickets fell around him.
One of the highlights of the innings came against Sakib Hussain when Sudharsan stayed deep in the crease and launched a straight six over the bowler’s head. He later reached his fifty with the trademark sweep that has become one of his reliable scoring shots this season.
Gujarat Titans build competitive total against SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad made early inroads after opting to field first in Ahmedabad. Praful Hinge removed Shubman Gill in the third over, while Jos Buttler also departed cheaply as Gujarat slipped under pressure in the powerplay.
However, Sudharsan’s partnerships with Nishant Sindhu and Washington Sundar helped Gujarat recover steadily through the middle overs. At the time of his dismissal in the 17th over, GT had crossed 120 and with the help of Washington Sundar's fifty, they managed to put up 168 runs.