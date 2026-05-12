GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Continues Dream Run With Sixth Half-Century Of The Season

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)