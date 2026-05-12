GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Are Wearing Lavender Jersey Against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right and Sai Sudharsan run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right and Sai Sudharsan run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)