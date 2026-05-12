GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Are Wearing Lavender Jersey Against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Summary of this article
GT wore their special lavender jersey against SRH as part of the franchise’s annual cancer awareness initiative
The campaign started in IPL 2023 and IPL 2026 marked the fourth consecutive season of GT wearing the lavender kit
SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans once again stepped onto the field in their special lavender jersey during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The franchise continued its annual cancer awareness initiative, which has now become a regular part of the team’s IPL campaign.
GT captain Shubman Gill wore the lavender kit at the toss alongside SRH skipper Pat Cummins, who won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams entered the match with 14 points from 11 games, making it an important fixture in the playoff race.
Why Gujarat Titans wear the lavender jersey?
The lavender jersey is part of Gujarat Titans’ effort to spread awareness about cancer and encourage conversations around early detection and treatment. The initiative began in IPL 2023 and has continued every season since then. Lavender is globally recognised as a colour representing support for people affected by all forms of cancer.
The franchise has used the IPL platform to highlight the importance of awareness and emotional support for patients and their families. Gujarat Titans also involve supporters in the campaign by distributing lavender flags and themed merchandise around the stadium to create a unified atmosphere during the designated home fixture.
Ahead of the match, the franchise shared messages across social media promoting solidarity with cancer fighters and survivors. The initiative has become one of the most recognisable awareness campaigns associated with an IPL team. Unlike promotional alternate jerseys, GT’s lavender kit is tied specifically to a social cause and is worn only for a selected home game each season.
GT vs SRH match details and early action
The IPL 2026 contest between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad carried major significance in the points table, with the winner set to move closer to the top position. SRH captain Pat Cummins chose to field first after winning the toss in Ahmedabad.
GT had an early setback when Praful Hinge dismissed Shubman Gill cheaply after the captain struck a boundary during the opening overs. Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan then attempted to stabilise the innings, while Pat Cummins and Nitish Kumar Reddy kept things tight with the new ball.
The Ahmedabad pitch was expected to assist strokeplay later in the innings, with broadcasters suggesting that a total around 190 could be competitive on the surface. Gujarat Titans also entered the game with a strong record against SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Why were Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jerseys against SRH?
Gujarat Titans wore lavender jerseys to support their annual cancer awareness initiative during IPL 2026.
When did Gujarat Titans start the lavender jersey campaign?
The franchise first introduced the lavender jersey campaign during IPL 2023.