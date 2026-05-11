SRH Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 56

Summary of this article
GT will be up against SRH in match 56 of IPL 2026
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT are running high on a four-match winning streak
Gujarat Titans (GT) will locks with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 56 of the Indian Premier League at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, May 11.
SRH and GT are at the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively with only the net run rate separating both teams. The Shubman Gill-led team started slow in the tournament but found timely momentum to win their last consecutive four matches.
On the other hand, SRH have also been in fine form, winning four of their last five matches.
GT's top-order consisting of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler has been their biggest strength in the tournament and has provided a solid base for their brittle middle-order them with consistent starts in the powerplay.
On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have been responsible for picking wickets for GT at the start, while Rashid Khan has complemented them well in the middle overs with his control and match-turning spells.
Meanwhile, SRH possess one of the most fiery top-order in the form of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, who can take the match away from any opposition with the bat, while Heinrich Klaasen has been their glue in the middle-order.
SRH's bowling is centered around Pat Cummins, who has added bite and venom to the Sunrisers' bowling, while Eshan Malinga has been a revelation in the tournament with 16 wickets in 11 matches.
SRH Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Facts
SRH Vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 7
GT: 5
SRH: 1
No Result: 1
SRH Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Jos Buttler, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Gerald Coetzee, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Travis Head, Praful Hinge, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Sakib Hussain, Shivang Kumar, Ravichandran Smaran, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma, Zeeshan Ansari.