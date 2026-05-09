RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 52 At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (May 9). RR make two changes as Yash Raj Punia comes in for injured Riyan Parag and Shimron Heymyer also gets a place. GT also make a change as Prasidh Krishna returns in the playing XI, replacing Manav Suthar. The Royals are currently at the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points. On the other hand, the Titans are at the fifth spot with 12 points and would want to beat RR to claim the top or the second spot in the points table.

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IPL 2026 Match 52 RR vs GT-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' captain Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI
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IPL 2026 Match 52 RR vs GT-Sandeep Sharma
Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 Match 52 RR vs GT-Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 Match 52 RR vs GT-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 Match 52 RR vs GT-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, left, tosses with Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 Match 52 RR vs GT-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 Match 52 RR vs GT-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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