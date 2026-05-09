RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 52 At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals' captain Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI

1/6 Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





2/6 Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





3/6 Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





4/6 Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, left, tosses with Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





5/6 Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





6/6 Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





