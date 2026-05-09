RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 52 At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (May 9). RR make two changes as Yash Raj Punia comes in for injured Riyan Parag and Shimron Heymyer also gets a place. GT also make a change as Prasidh Krishna returns in the playing XI, replacing Manav Suthar. The Royals are currently at the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points. On the other hand, the Titans are at the fifth spot with 12 points and would want to beat RR to claim the top or the second spot in the points table.
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