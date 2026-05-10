IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Topples Abhishek In Orange Cap List; Rabada Tops Purple Cap Standings

GT beat RR in their IPL 2026 match on Saturday, May 10 as Orange and Purple Cap races heat up, with Klaasen and Rabada leading the leaderboard

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IPL 2026 Match 52 RR vs GT-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, centre, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • GT beat RR by 77 runs in match 52 of the IPL 2026

  • Rabada has taken over the Purple Cap but could lose to Bhuvneshwar or Anshul Kamboj

  • Klaasen tops the most run-getter list in IPL 2026

In match 52 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Gujarat Titans registered a 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday, May 9. GT batted batted first and scored 229-4. Skipper Shubman Gill hit 84 off 44 balls despite a twisted ankle and opening partner Sai Sudharsan 55 off 36 balls. The pair put on 118 off 65 balls.

In reply, RR were bowled out for 152 in 16.3 overs. Potent top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel were all gone inside eight overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (38) and Shubham Dubey (15) added 24 for the sixth wicket when Khan returned to dismiss them in successive overs. Rajasthan slumped to 136-7 in the 14th overs with no return possible.

Holder took 3-12, his wickets came in 15 deliveries, and Kagiso Rabada took 2-33.

Orange Cap Standings After Match 52

After match 52, SRH's Abhishek Sharma has been overtaken by his teammate Heinrich Klaasen who leads the line in the Orange Cap leaderboard with 494 runs runs at a blistering strike rate of 157.32. Abhishek is second in the list with 475 runs after 11 matches played.

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DC's KL Rahul is third on the list with 468 runs. RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has slid to sixth with 440 runs at a strike rate of 236.56.

Purple Cap Standings After Match 52

GT's Kagiso Rabada and RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar are in neck-and-neck battle for the Purple Cap. Rabada tops with 18 wickets but Bhuvneshwar has played a game less and is second on the list with 17 wickets. Anshul Kamboj is also third with 17 wickets after 10 matches played for CSK.

Q

Who holds the Orange Cap after Match 52 in IPL 2026?

A

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap in the IPL 2026 with 494 runs.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap after Match 52 in IPL 2026?

A

Kagiso Rabada tops the list for the Purple Cap list with 18 wickets with RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and CSK's Anshul Kamboj next in line with 17 wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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