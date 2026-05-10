IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Topples Abhishek In Orange Cap List; Rabada Tops Purple Cap Standings

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, centre, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, centre, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo: AP