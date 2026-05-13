GT Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans sealed a 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 Match 56 at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Sai Sudharsan (61 off 44) and Washington Sundar (50 off 33) added a crucial 60-run stand to take GT to 168/5
SRH’s chase collapsed to 86 all out in 14.5 overs, with Kagiso Rabada (3/28) dismantling the top order
Gujarat Titans (GT) sealed a dominant 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.
On a difficult surface in Ahmedabad, the Titans’ innings was led by a 60-run partnership between Sai Sudharsan (61 off 44) and Washington Sundar (50 off 33). The pair took GT to a scratchy 168/5.
SRH’s chase never gained momentum, with pacers Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder decimating their batting line-up. Mohammed Siraj struck early to dismiss Travis Head for a duck, and Rabada and Holder took three wickets apiece to bowl SRH out for 86 inside 15 overs.
This result marked a fifth consecutive win for GT, who climbed to the top of the table with 16 points from 12 games. The defeat kept SRH in third place with 14 points from 12 games.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|+0.551
|16
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|4
|0
|+1.103
|14
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|+0.331
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|1
|+0.428
|13
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|+0.185
|12
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|+0.082
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.585
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.907
|6
Kagiso Rabada – Player of the Match
South African pace wizard Kagiso Rabada bagged the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell of 3/28 in four overs. After the early breakthrough provided by Siraj, Rabada used the new ball to take three crucial wickets – Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (11), and Smaran Ravichandran (9) – inside the powerplay.
He was aided by Holder, who finished with figures of 3/20. Prasidh Krishna took two wickets.
Gujarat Titans Remaining Fixtures
May 16: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata
May 21: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad Remaining Fixtures
May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai
May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad