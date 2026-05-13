GT Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Kagiso Rabada’s three-wicket spell powered Gujarat Titans to an 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking them to the top of the IPL 2026 standings

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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GT Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, second right, and others celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Smaran Ravichandran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans sealed a 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 Match 56 at the Narendra Modi Stadium

  • Sai Sudharsan (61 off 44) and Washington Sundar (50 off 33) added a crucial 60-run stand to take GT to 168/5

  • SRH’s chase collapsed to 86 all out in 14.5 overs, with Kagiso Rabada (3/28) dismantling the top order

Gujarat Titans (GT) sealed a dominant 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

On a difficult surface in Ahmedabad, the Titans’ innings was led by a 60-run partnership between Sai Sudharsan (61 off 44) and Washington Sundar (50 off 33). The pair took GT to a scratchy 168/5.

SRH’s chase never gained momentum, with pacers Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder decimating their batting line-up. Mohammed Siraj struck early to dismiss Travis Head for a duck, and Rabada and Holder took three wickets apiece to bowl SRH out for 86 inside 15 overs.

This result marked a fifth consecutive win for GT, who climbed to the top of the table with 16 points from 12 games. The defeat kept SRH in third place with 14 points from 12 games.

PosTeamPldWinLossNRNRRPts
1Gujarat Titans12840+0.55116
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru11740+1.10314
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750+0.33114
4Punjab Kings11641+0.42813
5Chennai Super Kings11650+0.18512
6Rajasthan Royals11650+0.08212
7Delhi Capitals12570-0.99310
8Kolkata Knight Riders10451-0.1699
9Mumbai Indians11380-0.5856
10Lucknow Super Giants11380-0.9076

Kagiso Rabada – Player of the Match

South African pace wizard Kagiso Rabada bagged the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell of 3/28 in four overs. After the early breakthrough provided by Siraj, Rabada used the new ball to take three crucial wickets – Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (11), and Smaran Ravichandran (9) – inside the powerplay.

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He was aided by Holder, who finished with figures of 3/20. Prasidh Krishna took two wickets.

Gujarat Titans Remaining Fixtures

May 16: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata

May 21: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Remaining Fixtures

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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