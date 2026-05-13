GT Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, second right, and others celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Smaran Ravichandran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, second right, and others celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Smaran Ravichandran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki