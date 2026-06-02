San Antonio Vs New York LIVE Streaming, NBA Finals 2025-26: Where To Watch, Start Time and Schedule

San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will face each other in NBA 2025-26 finals
Both teams last met in the finals in 1999, when Spurs beat Knicks by 4-1
The finals will be streamed live on NBA's official YouTube channel in India
The New York Knicks made it to the finals of the NBA for the first time since 1999, and they'll be up against the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of the ' 99 finals. Incidentally, back then the Spurs also had a generational big man talent playing the title round for the first time in the form of Tim Duncan, and this time around it's Victor Wembanyama, who's been the Most Valuable Player for the five-time champions this season.
While the Spurs are hunting for their sixth title, the Knicks will be searching for their first championship after 53 years. Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, June 3.
This series of the NBA finals is expected to be one of the appealing ones in recent years, mainly because it's a rematch of this season's NBA Cup championship game in which Knicks emerged victorious, a global capital like New York has made it into the finals for the first time in such a long time which has further elevated the world appeal of the league even more and it has the international element with a French superstar like Wembanyama.
No matter which team wins the series, it'll be the eighth different team to win the title in the last eight seasons - which is the longest streak of its kind in NBA history. Toronto started the trend by winning the championship in 2019, followed by Los Angeles in 2020. Milwaukee in 2021, Golden State in 2022, Denver in 2023, Boston in 2024, Oklahoma City last year, and now one of New York or San Antonio will become the eighth team on the list.
The last time the Knicks won the title was in the days of Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley, Earl Monroe, and Phil Jackson. Since then 17 different franchises have got their hands on the title including some winning it multiple times like the Los Angeles Lakers crowing champions 11 times, Boston winning seven, Chicago six and Golden State five.
In this season, the face-off between them have been even with both teams winning their home games against each other. Julian Champagnie made 11 3-pointers and Wembanyama scored 31 points to lead the Spurs to a comeback 134-132 win over New York on Dec. 31. The Knicks pulled away in the fourth to a 114-89 win on March 1 to snap San Antonio's 11-game winning streak, plus won the Cup final in Las Vegas.
San Antonio Vs New York, NBA Final 2025-26: Schedule
Game 1: New York vs. San Antonio (Wednesday, June 3 at 6:00AM IST)
Game 2: New York vs. San Antonio (Friday, June 5 at 6:00AM IST)
Game 3: San Antonio vs. New York (Monday, June 8 at 6:00AM IST)
Game 4: San Antonio vs. New York (Wednesday, June 10 at 6:00AM IST)
Game 5: New York vs. San Antonio (Saturday, June 13 at 6:00AM IST conditional)
Game 6: San Antonio vs. New York (Tuesday, June 16 at 6:00AM IST conditional)
Game 7: New York vs. San Antonio (Friday, June 19 at 6:00AM IST conditional)
San Antonio Vs New York, NBA Finals 2025-26: Streaming Details
When and where will be the NBA Finals 2025-26 between San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks be played?
The NBA finals 2025-26 between San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will be played between June 3 to June 19 in a seven-game series with the first game starting being played at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, June 3.
Where can we watch the NBA Finals 2025-26 between San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks in India?
The NBA Final 2025-26 between San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will be streamed live on NBA's official YouTube channel in India as there'll be no official broadcast of the finals.