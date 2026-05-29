Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio, NBA Playoffs: Wembanyama Outshines SGA; Spurs Force Game 7 Against Thunder
The San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 on Thursday to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA 2026 Playoffs. In a must-win outing at Frost Bank Center, the hosts wrested early initiative and never looked back. After a quiet Game 5, which the Spurs lost 113-122 in Oklahoma, Victor Wembanyama rose to the occasion, dropping 28 points besides 10 rebounds and three blocks for the five-time champions. The Frenchman was ably supported by Stephon Castle (17 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast) with his eighth 15/5/5 game in the Playoffs -- only Magic Johnson (10) and Larry Bird (9) had more in a postseason run among rookies or sophomores. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points and 12 assists. The series finale, at the same venue, is scheduled for May 30. The winners will face the New York Knicks in the Finals. The Knicks blanked the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in their Eastern finals.
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