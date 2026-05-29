Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio, NBA Playoffs: Wembanyama Outshines SGA; Spurs Force Game 7 Against Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 on Thursday to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA 2026 Playoffs. In a must-win outing at Frost Bank Center, the hosts wrested early initiative and never looked back. After a quiet Game 5, which the Spurs lost 113-122 in Oklahoma, Victor Wembanyama rose to the occasion, dropping 28 points besides 10 rebounds and three blocks for the five-time champions. The Frenchman was ably supported by Stephon Castle (17 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast) with his eighth 15/5/5 game in the Playoffs -- only Magic Johnson (10) and Larry Bird (9) had more in a postseason run among rookies or sophomores. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points and 12 assists. The series finale, at the same venue, is scheduled for May 30. The winners will face the New York Knicks in the Finals. The Knicks blanked the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in their Eastern finals.

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Thunder vs Spurs NBA playoffs 2026 Western Conference Finals Game 6 highlights
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to teammates after a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder after Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Thunder vs Spurs Game 6 Pics
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Game 6
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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OKC Thunder vs Spurs Game 6
San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin (0) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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OKC Thunder vs Spurs Game 6 highlights
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Victor Wembanyama Game 6 photos
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Spurs Game 6
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Final
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) vie for a rebound in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio Western Conference Finals
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio NBA Game 6 Photos
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Basketball Playoffs Gallery
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves on San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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2026 Western Conference Finals Game 6
The San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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