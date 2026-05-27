Russia Passes Law Allowing Banks, Financial Institutions to Operate Their Own Drone Defences

Employees at these organisations will be permitted to jam or intercept drone remote-control signals, interfere with control panels, and physically damage or destroy unmanned aerial vehicles, underwater vessels, and other automated systems. The powers can be exercised both to repel active attacks on protected facilities and to counter threats to staff and others present at those sites. Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets and one of the law's authors, confirmed that institutions would bear the cost of their own defence systems. "If it's the central bank, then the central bank will pay; if it's Sberbank, then Sberbank will pay," he told RBC Radio.