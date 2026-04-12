Ukraine, Russia Accuse Each Other Of Ceasefire Violations During Orthodox Easter Truce

Despite the agreement, both nations' military commands reported extensive breaches within hours of the truce taking effect.

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Representative image: Russian strikes in Ukraine | Photo: AP - for representative purposes only
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A short-lived ceasefire declared for Orthodox Easter quickly unraveled over the weekend as Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of hundreds of violations, with each side reporting nearly 2,000 breaches by the other within the first 24 hours.

The 32-hour truce, announced unilaterally by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, took effect at 4:00 PM local time on Saturday and was scheduled to last until the end of Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to observe the halt in hostilities but warned of a "strictly reciprocal" military response to any violations.

Despite the agreement, both nations' military commands reported extensive breaches within hours of the truce taking effect.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported 2,299 ceasefire violations by Russian forces as of 7:00 AM Sunday. These included 28 assault actions, 479 shelling incidents, 747 attack drone strikes, and 1,045 FPV drone strikes . Ukraine noted, however, that no long-range Shahed drone attacks, guided aerial bombings, or missile strikes were recorded .

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of 1,971 violations during the same period, including three nighttime counter-attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region and four thwarted attempts to advance in the Sumy and Donetsk regions . Russia claimed Ukraine fired 258 times using artillery or tanks, carried out 1,329 FPV drone strikes, and dropped munitions on 375 occasions .

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Despite the mutual accusations, some evidence suggested the truce had a partial effect. In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Lieutenant Colonel Vasyl Kobziak told AFP that conditions were "rather calm" in his sector, allowing soldiers of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade to attend Easter services . Ukrainian forces confirmed that no missile strikes or Shahed drone attacks occurred during the truce period .

However, Russia's border regions reported civilian casualties. Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein said a Ukrainian drone struck a gas station in the town of Lgov, injuring three people including a child . Belgorod region officials also reported two injured in separate drone attacks .

Notably, despite the ceasefire violations, both sides successfully conducted a prisoner exchange on Saturday, swapping 175 prisoners of war each, including seven civilians from both nations . The exchange, mediated by the United Arab Emirates, brought home Ukrainian servicemen, 163 of whom had been held since 2022 .

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected any extension of the truce, stating that "sustainable peace can come when we secure our interests" and that Russia's "special military operation will continue after the truce expires" unless Zelensky accepts Russian terms .

Zelensky had called for the ceasefire to continue beyond Easter, saying "it would be right" and that such an extension could facilitate peace negotiations . He added that if Russia chooses war over peace, "it will show the world, and particularly the United States, who truly wants what" .

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