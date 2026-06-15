IND-A Vs SL-A, Tri-Nation Series: India Pay 'Penalty' Before Super Over - How Tilak Varma & Co Suffer Successive Defeats

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IND A Vs SL A, Tri-Nation Series: The star-studded India A lost their second consecutive match of the tri-nation series as Sri Lanka beat them by 7 runs in a dramatic Super Over thriller

IND A Vs SL A, Tri-Nation Series: match report
Sri Lanka A beat India A by 7 runs in a Super Over finish in Dambulla on Monday, June 15. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka A pipped India A by 7 runs in a Super Over encounter

  • This was India A's back-to-back loss in the tri-nation series

  • India A failed to chase 17 runs in the Super Over

Sri Lanka A pip India A by 7 runs in a dramatic Super Over finish at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday, June 15.

After numerous heated exchanges among players and controversial umpiring decisions, the hosts managed to edge past a star-studded India A side as the latter was unable to chase down 18 runs from the Super Over under deteriorating conditions.

Arshad Khan gave away 16 runs in the Super Over, which proved beyond reach even for the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shreyash Hegde, who could manage only 9 runs off Kugathas Mathulan and eventually lost the match by 7 runs.

Sooryavanshi even got engaged in a verbal spat with one of the fielders after failing to chase down the target in the Super Over. It was a match that was full of close calls which shaped the match into a thriller.

In the first innings, the on-field umpires imposed two five-run penalties on the Indian team for running on the danger areas of the pitch despite prior warnings. It turned out to be a big call in the context of the match as the match eventually came down to Sri Lanka needing 2 runs off the last ball.

Here, another controversy arose when Gunasekara sneaked off a run to draw the match while the Indian fielders pleaded to nullify the run as they believed that the batter didn't attempt any shot. The umpires, after a brief discussion, deemed the run as legal, taking the match to a Super Over.

Related Content
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's captain Tilak Varma and others return to the pavilion amid rainfall during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
Ayush Badoni and India A celebrate a fall of wicket. - Sony Liv
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to lead charge as key player for India A in tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A at Dambulla. - BCCI/X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play for India A in his next assignment in the tri-nation series starting from June 9 in Dambulla. - X/BCCI

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