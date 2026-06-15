IND A Vs SL A, Tri-Nation-Series 2026: Suryansh And Vipraj Anchor India A To 265 With Solid Fifties

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All-rounders Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam forged a crucial 104-run stand for the 8th wicket and struck timely fifties to take India A to 265 from 143/7 at one stage against Sri Lanka A

IND A Vs SL A, Tri-Nation-Series 2026: mid-innings report
Crucial fifties from Suryansh Shedge (72) & Vipraj Nigam (51) power India A to 265 against Sri Lanka A. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam slam half-centuries to take India A to 265

  • Both batter put up a 104-run stand for the eighth wicket to get India A from 143/7 to 265

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out early after scoring 21 off 14 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again got out after a flying start but spin bowling all-rounders Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam hit timely fifties to fish India A out of troubled waters as the visitors scored 265 against Sri Lanka A in a tri-nation series game here on Monday.

Shedge smashed 72 off 66 balls while Nigam contributed 51 off 49 balls to rescue India after they were reeling at 143 for 7 at one stage.

Sooryavanshi (21 off 14 balls) started by smashing pacer Chamika Gunasekara for a six and couple of boundaries but off-spinner Sahan Arachchige got one to slightly drift wide of his hitting arc and the southpaw hit across the line to spoon it towards point.

Skipper Tilak Varma (23) and his in-form deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) added 52 for the third wicket in 9 overs but the Sri Lankan spinners made a comeback on a slowish track.

From 91 for 2, a middle-order slump had India tottering at 143 for 7 once off-spinner Vijaykanth Viyaskanth beat Gaikwad with an off-break to trap him plumb in-front.

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Tilak was dismissed when he tried to smash slinger Kugathas Mathulan through point only to be caught by the fielder stationed there.

However, Mumbai's Shedge and UP's Nigam -- two multi-skilled players, who are on national selectors' 'targeted list' added 104 runs for the eighth wicket, indicating the depth coming through pathways structure.

Both are capable batters and have done well for their respective state sides in the domestic white ball events. It only helps Indian cricket that they are frontline spinners too.

While Shedge hit three fours and two sixes while Nigam hit six fours. Gauging the slowness of the pitch, the duo farmed strike and showed the importance of running between the wickets even as they punished the loose deliveries.

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