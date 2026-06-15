Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Faces Backlash After Aggressive On-Field Behaviour Goes Viral, Questions Raised On BCCI - Watch

India A and Sri Lanka A finished tied on 265 runs, forcing a Super Over in a thrilling Tri-Series encounter.
Sri Lanka A scored 16 runs in the Super Over and restricted India A to just nine to secure a dramatic victory.
The match ended in controversy as India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sri Lanka's Ramiru Halambage were involved in a heated verbal exchange after the final ball.
India A's thrilling encounter against Sri Lanka A in the ongoing Tri-Series ended on a sour note after an on-field argument involving youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lankan cricketer Ramiru Halambage grabbed attention following the match.
The contest itself had all the ingredients of a classic. Both teams finished level on 265 runs at the end of their innings, forcing the match into a Super Over to determine the winner.
What followed was another tense chapter in the contest as Sri Lanka A posted 16 runs in their one-over shootout before restricting India A to just nine, sealing a memorable victory.
A Thriller Goes Down To The Wire
The match remained evenly balanced throughout, with neither side able to establish complete control. Batters from both teams contributed significantly as India A and Sri Lanka A finished tied at 265, setting up the first Super Over of the tournament.
With momentum hanging in the balance, Sri Lanka A held their nerve during the tiebreaker. Their batters managed to score 16 runs under pressure, leaving India A with a challenging target. The visitors, however, failed to find the required boundaries and eventually fell seven runs short, handing Sri Lanka A a dramatic victory.
Tempers Boil Over After Final Ball
While Sri Lanka A celebrated an important win, emotions spilled over immediately after the Super Over concluded. Television footage and videos circulating on social media appeared to show a heated exchange between India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka's Ramiru Halambage.
The exact trigger behind the confrontation remains unclear, but both players were visibly involved in a heated discussion as teammates and officials moved in to diffuse the situation.
The incident quickly became one of the major talking points from the match, overshadowing what had been a highly competitive contest.
Social Media Reacts To Viral Incident
Videos of the confrontation rapidly spread across social media platforms, with fans debating the conduct of both players. While some viewed the exchange as a result of the intense emotions associated with a closely fought contest, others criticised the behaviour and called for greater composure from the young cricketers.
Sooryavanshi, regarded as one of India's brightest emerging talents, has been among the standout performers in age-group and developmental cricket. The incident has therefore attracted significant attention, particularly given his growing profile within Indian cricket circles.
Questions raised mainly on BCCI, it's a shame that being the richest board, it can't teach sportsmanship to it's players, fans said.
Focus Returns To The Tournament
Despite the controversy, both teams will now shift their attention back to the ongoing Tri-Series campaign. Sri Lanka A will take confidence from their ability to prevail under pressure, while India A will look to bounce back quickly after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in one of the tournament's most dramatic matches so far.
Whether any disciplinary action follows remains to be seen, but the incident has undoubtedly added another layer of rivalry to an already fiercely contested series.