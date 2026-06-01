Russian Drone Strikes Kill One, Injure Over 24 Across Ukraine Amid Stalled Peace Talks

Russian drone strikes killed one person and wounded at least two dozen others across several Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine said its air defences shot down 228 of the 265 drones launched by Russian forces.
Attacks caused injuries, fires and power outages as peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow remained stalled.
Russian drone strikes across several Ukrainian cities killed one person and wounded at least two dozen others overnight, local authorities said on Monday, as Kyiv and Moscow continue to intensify long-range attacks while peace talks remain stalled.
The latest barrage targeted multiple regions across Ukraine, causing casualties, power outages and fires. According to AFP, Ukrainian air defences intercepted most of the drones launched during the overnight assault as both sides step up long-range strikes.
One person was killed in the southern city of Kherson, where at least two others were injured, authorities said. In the northern town of Chernigiv, eight people were wounded and power supplies were cut to around 10,000 people.
Emergency services released images from Chernigiv showing firefighters tackling a large blaze during the night following the attacks.
The Ukrainian air force said Russian forces launched 265 combat drones in the barrage. Air defence units shot down 228 of the unmanned aerial vehicles, AFP reported.
Elsewhere, seven people were wounded in strikes on the Black Sea port city of Odesa, four more were injured in the central city of Kharkiv, and one person was hurt in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Authorities also reported at least two additional injuries in Kherson.
Russia has been launching attacks on Ukraine almost nightly, while Kyiv has increased its retaliatory strikes in recent months, mainly targeting Russian energy infrastructure, according to AFP.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions, AFP reported.
(With inputs from AFP)