Only 20 TMC MLAs Attend Mamata Banerjee Meeting After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee

Only around 20 TMC MLAs attended a legislative party meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s residence after the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee.
The TMC said absent MLAs were busy organising protests and handling local political tensions.
TMC MLA Sandipan Saha publicly questioned internal Assembly appointment procedures while explaining his absence.
A meeting of newly elected legislators of the All India Trinamool Congress failed to take off on Sunday after only around 20 of the party’s 80 MLAs attended a scheduled gathering at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence.
The low turnout came a day after Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked, triggering fresh political tensions in West Bengal.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed speculation over internal discord and said many MLAs were busy organising protests over alleged attacks on party leaders and workers.
Speaking outside Mamata Banerjee’s residence, Ghosh said several legislators were occupied handling local protests and police action following the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee and party MP Kalyan Banerjee.
He said MLAs had requested the party leadership to postpone the meeting due to the situation on the ground, following which the legislative party gathering was called off. Party sources said Mamata Banerjee nevertheless held informal discussions with the MLAs who attended.
TMC Announces Fresh Protest Programme
The TMC has now announced a fresh round of political protests over what it described as post-poll violence and action against party workers.
According to Kunal Ghosh, the party will hold block-level rallies in rural areas and ward-level demonstrations in urban centres on Monday. A day-long symbolic sit-in led by Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled for Tuesday at Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata’s Esplanade area.
The protests will target alleged attacks on TMC leaders and workers as well as demolition drives and eviction of hawkers across the state, the party said.
MLA Sandipan Saha Publicly Questions Party Process
Amid the political developments, TMC MLA Sandipan Saha publicly explained why he skipped the meeting, becoming one of the few ruling party legislators to openly question internal procedures.
Speaking to ANI, Saha said there was confusion regarding the process adopted for appointing the party leader, deputy leader and chief whip in the Assembly.
He claimed a resolution on the appointments had already been passed earlier but later faced scrutiny over procedural lapses before being submitted to the Assembly. According to Saha, this uncertainty made him feel there was “no point” in attending the latest meeting.
The developments come as the TMC intensifies its political campaign following the alleged attacks on party leaders and workers.