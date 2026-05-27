TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Joins BJP CM Suvendu Adhikari’s Administrative Meet After Bengal Poll Rout

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and several party MLAs recently walked into an administrative meeting in Nadia district.
The meeting was chaired by their chief political adversary, the newly minted BJP Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. For a state accustomed to high-octane political theatre and bitter partisan divides.
The internal backlash from her own party was immediate—she was stripped of her role as the TMC’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha.
The dust from West Bengal’s fiercely contested assembly elections has barely settled, but the political tectonic plates are already shifting in unexpected ways. In what can only be described as a poignant image of post-poll reality, veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and several party MLAs recently walked into an administrative meeting in Nadia district. The twist? The meeting was chaired by their chief political adversary, the newly minted BJP Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. For a state accustomed to high-octane political theatre and bitter partisan divides, the sight of rival leaders shaking hands and sharing a stage felt less like a routine administrative huddle and more like a quiet concession to a new political dawn.
For Dastidar, the transition from being a fierce voice of the ruling party to navigating life in the opposition camp has been swift and unforgiving. Only days prior, she resigned from her post as the TMC's Barasat district president, breaking ranks to publicly point a finger at internal corruption as the catalyst for the party's electoral rout. The internal backlash from her own party was immediate—she was stripped of her role as the TMC’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha. Yet, standing before reporters before the meeting, Dastidar chose pragmatism over pride. "It’s an administrative meeting," she noted quietly. "The administration is for everyone. It is not a party meeting." It was a human moment of a seasoned politician adapting to survival, choosing governance over gridlock.
The BJP, now holding the reins of power, seemed more than eager to lean into this narrative of reconciliation—even if laced with a subtle triumphalism. Suvendu Adhikari took the opportunity to highlight the stark contrast in political cultures, pointing out that opposition voices had routinely been stifled under the previous regime. He noted that Dastidar was not only invited but given the floor to speak, a courtesy she reportedly mentioned rarely receiving in the past. Adhikari’s message was clear: the election war is over, and the era of "double-engine" governance has begun. "Let rivalry stay only during the polls," he remarked, signalling a desire to transition from campaigners to rulers.
This phenomenon is not isolated to Nadia. Up in North Bengal's Siliguri, a similar scene played out as 13 TMC MLAs attended an administrative meeting led by BJP MLA and former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik. Across the state, local leaders are making the pragmatic calculation that to serve their constituencies—and perhaps to safeguard their own political futures—they must learn to work with the new establishment. While the TMC leadership in Kolkata maintains a strained silence, refusing to comment on the developments, the actions of their legislators on the ground speak volumes. Bengal's politics, long defined by ideological warfare, is entering a deeply human phase of adaptation, compromise, and the uneasy business of moving on.