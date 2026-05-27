TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Joins BJP CM Suvendu Adhikari’s Administrative Meet After Bengal Poll Rout

For Dastidar, the transition from being a fierce voice of the ruling party to navigating life in the opposition camp has been swift and unforgiving. Only days prior, she resigned from her post as the TMC's Barasat district president, breaking ranks to publicly point a finger at internal corruption as the catalyst for the party's electoral rout. The internal backlash from her own party was immediate—she was stripped of her role as the TMC’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha. Yet, standing before reporters before the meeting, Dastidar chose pragmatism over pride. "It’s an administrative meeting," she noted quietly. "The administration is for everyone. It is not a party meeting." It was a human moment of a seasoned politician adapting to survival, choosing governance over gridlock.