Delhi Gymkhana Club Faces Closure As Centre Orders Handover Of 27-Acre Land

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, where the city's powerful and elite have rubbed shoulders for nearly a century, faced possible closure on Saturday, with the Centre asking it to return its expansive 27.3 acres by June 5 on the grounds of "securing defence infrastructure".



The Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd (now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd) leased the expansive space at 2, Safdarjung Road, in the centre of lush Lutyens' Delhi, to run a social and athletic club.



It is located on one of the most valuable and strategically significant land parcels in the city, next to the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. It is part of the high-security administrative zone, which also includes other vital central government and defence establishments.