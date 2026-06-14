Why Switzerland Is Voting To Cap Its Population at 10 Million

The economic arguments against the cap are substantial. Half of all hotel workers in Switzerland are immigrants. Hospitals and care homes rely heavily on foreign staff. With 20% of the Swiss population now over 65, opponents warn that restricting the inflow of younger workers would undermine the tax base and workforce needed to support an ageing society. Economiesuisse, Switzerland's main business federation, warned that a yes vote could create serious friction with the EU, which has long made clear that access to the single market cannot be decoupled from free movement commitments.