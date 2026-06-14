Why Switzerland Is Voting To Cap Its Population at 10 Million

Swiss voters to decide on population cap of 10 million by 2050
Proposal could restrict immigration and jeopardise Switzerland-EU agreements
Polls show a tight race as economic and demographic concerns clash
Swiss voters on Sunday will decide on a proposal that would place a hard limit on the country's population. The initiative, backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, would prohibit the population from exceeding 10 million before 2050 and require the government to introduce restrictive measures once the figure reaches 9.5 million.
Such measures could include limiting asylum grants and ending family reunification rights for foreign workers. If the cap were ever reached, Switzerland would be obliged to terminate international agreements signed up to, including the EU's free movement of people.
Switzerland's population has grown from 7.3 million in 2002 to 9.1 million today, with 27% of residents having been born abroad. Supporters of the cap argue the rapid growth has strained housing, public transport, schools and health services, framing the measure as a sustainability initiative.
Opponents — including the federal government, business associations, trade unions and most other political parties — have dubbed it a "chaos initiative," warning it would starve hospitals, care homes and hotels of foreign workers they depend on and put Switzerland's hard-won bilateral agreements with Brussels at serious risk.
A Country Divided
The latest opinion polls suggested an extremely tight contest, with roughly 52% opposed and 45% in favour, and a significant share of voters still undecided going into polling day.
The economic arguments against the cap are substantial. Half of all hotel workers in Switzerland are immigrants. Hospitals and care homes rely heavily on foreign staff. With 20% of the Swiss population now over 65, opponents warn that restricting the inflow of younger workers would undermine the tax base and workforce needed to support an ageing society. Economiesuisse, Switzerland's main business federation, warned that a yes vote could create serious friction with the EU, which has long made clear that access to the single market cannot be decoupled from free movement commitments.
The geopolitical backdrop added weight to the debate. Switzerland has been hit by rising fuel costs linked to the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran conflict, and faces punitive US tariffs — with a deal to reduce them from 39% to 15% still not finalised. Campaign posters urging a no vote featured an image of Donald Trump alongside the silhouettes of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, with the headline "Break with Europe, at a time like this?"
Supporters of the cap dismissed such arguments as fearmongering, insisting the EU would not walk away from agreements that serve its own interests. They maintained the vote was fundamentally about protecting Switzerland's quality of life and ensuring its infrastructure kept pace with its residents' needs.