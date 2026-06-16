Indian H-1B Worker Sues Texas Employer, Alleges Nearly $100,000 Payment to Keep His Job

An Indian technology professional on an H-1B visa has filed a lawsuit in Texas, United States, against his employer for allegedly exploiting his immigration status. Rishikesh Raj Meesala, the plaintiff, has accused his employer of forcing him to pay thousands of dollars to his Texas-based company, led by Indian American executive Sai Jitender Kalagra, in order to keep his job and his legal right to remain in the United States.