Indian H-1B Worker Sues Texas Employer, Alleges Nearly $100,000 Payment to Keep His Job

An Indian technology professional on an H-1B visa has filed a lawsuit in Texas, United States, against his employer for allegedly exploiting his immigration status. Rishikesh Raj Meesala, the plaintiff, has accused his employer of forcing him to pay thousands of dollars to his Texas-based company, led by Indian American executive Sai Jitender Kalagra, in order to keep his job and his legal right to remain in the United States.
The American Bazaar, a US-based publication, reported that, as per the lawsuit filed by Banias Law, Meesala’s key employment documents were allegedly withheld, and immigration consequences were threatened by his employer if he refused to comply.
The allegations, which are yet to be proven in court, are drawing renewed scrutiny of potential abuses within the H-1B visa program.
Court filings show that Meesala first came to the United States on a student visa, earned a master’s degree in 2023, and later obtained employment that led to H-1B sponsorship. His Michigan job offered him a pathway to permanent residency and eventual U.S. citizenship, The American Bazaar reported.
What The Lawsuit Alleges
Meesala alleges that shortly after he joined the Texas-based company, he was “benched,” an industry term used when employees are not assigned active client projects. As he awaited project assignments, company officials demanded that he fund his own salary and ultimately pay substantial sums to maintain his employment status, the lawsuit claims.
According to the news publication, the complaint further alleges that the company used his dependence on the H-1B programme, threatening immigration enforcement actions to force him to comply. Court filings say Meesala feared losing his legal status in the United States if he challenged the arrangement.
Further, the lawsuit states that the company refused to provide pay stubs, which are critical documents for visa renewals, employer transfers, and immigration compliance procedures, unless additional payments were made.
Arguing that the company understood the importance of these records, the lawsuit claims that Meesala’s dependency was used as leverage to make him pay approximately $8,800 in cash.
The allegations go beyond financial demands, The American Bazaar reports. Company officials allegedly threatened to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Meesala if he challenged the demands. According to court filings, threats were also made against his father.
Claiming that Meesala is owed at least $97,248.94 in unpaid wages and coerced payments, Banias Law argues that the conduct described in the lawsuit amounts to labour trafficking, forced labour, and document servitude.
By the time of The American Bazaar's reporting, neither the company nor Kalagra had issued any public statements on the matter.
H-1B Programme
The H-1B visa allows American companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialised occupations, including technology, engineering, and finance, that require highly specialised knowledge. The visa is initially granted for up to three years and can be extended for another three years, making the maximum standard duration six years.
It operates under “dual intent,” meaning an H-1B worker can legally seek permanent U.S. residency while on the visa. The employer acts as the legal sponsor. If a worker leaves, is laid off, or is fired, they generally lose their legal status and must secure a new sponsor or leave the U.S. within a short grace period.
Indian nationals are by far the largest beneficiaries of this programme. The USCIS Characteristics of H-1B Specialty Occupation Workers report for fiscal year 2024 shows that India-born applicants received 283,397 approvals, accounting for 71% of the total 399,395 H-1B petitions approved during the year.
Critics of the programme point out that the dependency of a worker’s legal status on their sponsoring employer puts them in a vulnerable position, making them susceptible to pressure or exploitation. The lawsuit comes amid this continuing debate over the structure of the H-1B visa.
Why Critics See A Structural Problem
Meesala’s lawsuit is the latest in a growing series of legal cases alleging exploitation of foreign workers within employment-based visa programmes, The American Bazaar noted.
Over the past year, similar complaints have been filed alleging that employers underpaid workers, withheld employment documents, imposed unauthorised fees, and used immigration-related threats to force compliance.
These cases highlight the power imbalance arising from the very framework of the visa programme, advocates for immigrant workers argue. Meanwhile, industry groups maintain that the programme itself remains essential for filling skilled labour shortages and that such allegations represent only isolated incidents rather than widespread practices.
The case is expected to proceed through the federal court system, where both the allegations and any response from the defendants will be evaluated through the legal process.