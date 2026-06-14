Outlook Explains | US-Iran Peace Deal 'Completed'. What Will Likely Change For India?

Chabahar — A Strategic Asset

The biggest long-term change for India from a peace settlement would be the potential revival of Chabahar port in Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province. India signed a 10-year contract with Iran in May 2024 to equip and operate the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port, committing $120 million in equipment procurement and offering an additional $250 million credit line for port-related infrastructure. Located on Iran's coast along the Gulf of Oman, the deep-water port was designed as India's gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan entirely.