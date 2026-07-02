Why US-Iran Peace Talks Have Been Paused Despite 'Positive Progress'

US-Iran peace talks in Doha paused after positive progress on Islamabad MoU.
Qatar and Pakistan continue mediating negotiations following technical talks in Switzerland.
Talks to resume after former Iranian Supreme Leader's funeral ceremonies conclude.
Qatari and Pakistani mediators held separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, making positive progress in ongoing peace talks. The negotiators agreed to temporarily pause the discussions to accommodate the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.
The Pakistan Foreign Office informed the media about the scheduled pause in a statement. While a specific date for the subsequent round was not disclosed, the two sides agreed to continue discussions.
"Parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," the Pakistan Foreign Office stated.
"Parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," Pakistan foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi noted.
Progress On Islamabad MoU
The diplomatic framework traces back to the Islamabad MoU. The US and Iran signed the agreement on June 18, establishing a foundation to restore peace across West Asia.
Following this, technical-level discussions took place in Switzerland on June 21. Pakistani and Qatari representatives guided these talks as mediators.
These efforts culminated in the latest discussions in Qatar. "Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the aspects of the Islamabad MOU, building on the Lake Lucerne Summit," the Pakistan Foreign Office stated. A spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry had published the identical statement several hours prior.
Pause For Khamenei Funeral
Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ruled the country for three decades. He was killed on February 28, on the first day of extensive US and Israeli air strikes targeting Tehran.
The final rites will span multiple cities. Burial ceremonies are scheduled in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7. The final burial will occur in Mashhad on July 9.
Pakistan and Qatar continue to mediate between the two adversaries. Their diplomatic intervention comes amid continuous hostile posturing, aggressive rhetoric and mutual attacks.