Pak Delegation To Attend Funeral Of Ali Khamenei: PM Sharif

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PTI
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Sharif said the Iranian president asked him to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei on July 3-4

US-Iran Ayatollah Khamenei Peace deal Pak Mediation
Pak Delegation To Attend Funeral Of Ali Khamenei: PM Sharif | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

 A Pakistani delegation will attend the funeral of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in the US-Israeli strikes in February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday.

Addressing the National Assembly, Sharif said that he held a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday evening.

During the call, Sharif said, the Iranian president repeatedly expressed his gratitude for standing by them in difficult times.

Sharif said the Iranian president asked him to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei on July 3-4.

“I said, Pakistan’s delegation will be present there, so we can tell the world how much respect we have for him in our hearts,” Sharif told the lawmakers.

He also boasted of Pakistan's role in the peace agreement signed between the US and Iran. “From Japan to Saudi Arabia, from Kuala Lumpur to Casablanca and from Mexico to India, if any country’s name is reverberating with respect and honour, it is Pakistan,” he said.

He praised Army chief Asim Munir for his "most significant role" in the signing of the peace deal between the US and Iran. He also thanked Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for contributing to peace efforts. He also announced a significant reduction in fuel prices.

The National Assembly adopted a resolution acknowledging and praising Pakistan for its role in mediating peace.

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A woman holds pictures of Ayatollah Khomeini and the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a group of government supporters march toward Khamenei's residency in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026, following the confirmed death of Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

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