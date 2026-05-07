Chandranath Rath's Trajectory: From Being In Air Force To Adhikari’s Confidant

Rath formally became part of Adhikari’s official team around 2019, when Adhikari was serving as a minister in the government led by Mamata Banerjee. His mother, Hashi Rath, is a panchayat member in Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. Adhikari, who went on to defeat Banerjee in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, is now the frontrunner for the post of West Bengal Chief Minister. He has served as the Leader of Opposition and chief of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party since May 2021.