Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

Summary of this article
Chandranath Rath was shot dead near Madhyamgram while returning home from Kolkata.
West Bengal Police are analysing CCTV footage and tracking the motorcycle-borne attackers.
Investigators suspect professional shooters may have used sophisticated firearms in the attack.
West Bengal Police have formed multiple teams and are examining CCTV footage to trace the assailants involved in the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, according to PTI.
Reported PTI, investigators are also probing whether contract killers were involved in the attack, which took place near Doharia between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha at around 10.30 pm when Rath’s car was intercepted by motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire before fleeing.
Rath, 42, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata when the attack took place, PTI reported. His vehicle was being driven by Buddhadeb Bera, who also suffered bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital, another officer said.
According to PTI, police believe at least six to ten rounds were fired during the attack. The assailants were reportedly wearing helmets and riding motorcycles without number plates to avoid identification.
Police suspect sophisticated firearms were used in the shooting. Preliminary forensic findings indicate the attackers may have used Glock 47X pistols.
“A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved,” a senior West Bengal Police officer said on condition of anonymity.
Preliminary findings suggest the attackers, believed to be travelling on four motorcycles, intercepted Rath’s vehicle in a coordinated manner before firing multiple rounds from close range.
Director General of Police Siddhinath Gupta and CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the crime scene during the night.
“A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of the Rath's car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake,” Gupta told reporters at the spot.
“We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot. At this stage, the motive behind the attack is not clear,” the state DGP added.
(WIth inputs from PTI)