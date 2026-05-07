Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

West Bengal Police have launched a detailed investigation into the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath in North 24 Parganas. CCTV footage is being examined as police probe the role of possible contract killers.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Chandranath Rath murder, Suvendu Adhikari aide killed, West Bengal BJP leader aide shot dead
Chandranath Rath (on left) Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chandranath Rath was shot dead near Madhyamgram while returning home from Kolkata.

  • West Bengal Police are analysing CCTV footage and tracking the motorcycle-borne attackers.

  • Investigators suspect professional shooters may have used sophisticated firearms in the attack.

West Bengal Police have formed multiple teams and are examining CCTV footage to trace the assailants involved in the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, according to PTI.

Reported PTI, investigators are also probing whether contract killers were involved in the attack, which took place near Doharia between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha at around 10.30 pm when Rath’s car was intercepted by motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire before fleeing.

“A detailed investigation has begun. We are pursuing several leads,” a police officer said.

Rath, 42, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata when the attack took place, PTI reported. His vehicle was being driven by Buddhadeb Bera, who also suffered bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital, another officer said.

According to PTI, police believe at least six to ten rounds were fired during the attack. The assailants were reportedly wearing helmets and riding motorcycles without number plates to avoid identification.

Police suspect sophisticated firearms were used in the shooting. Preliminary forensic findings indicate the attackers may have used Glock 47X pistols.

Related Content
Suvendu Adhikari and Chandranath Rath (right) - X
BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaks to the media on the Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. - PTI
Adhikari Vows ‘Real Change’ as BJP Prepares for Brigade Parade Ground Oath
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mamata's Defeat in Bhabanipur Signals Shifting Voter Trends in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - PTI
Mamata Banerjee Leads Suvendu Adhikari By More Than 15,000 Votes In Bhabanipur
Related Content

“A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved,” a senior West Bengal Police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Preliminary findings suggest the attackers, believed to be travelling on four motorcycles, intercepted Rath’s vehicle in a coordinated manner before firing multiple rounds from close range.

Director General of Police Siddhinath Gupta and CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the crime scene during the night.

“A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of the Rath's car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake,” Gupta told reporters at the spot.

“We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot. At this stage, the motive behind the attack is not clear,” the state DGP added.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

  2. LSG Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

  4. IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

  5. Hardik Pandya: A Mumbai Promise Or An IPL Conundrum?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  2. Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

  3. Kolathur Shock: How Stalin Lost His Stronghold

  4. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  5. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches School Management Committee Guidelines

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Brazil Carnival Celebrations: Unidos Da Tijuca Samba School Wows Crowd At Rio's Iconic Sambadrome

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

Latest Stories

  1. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  2. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  3. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

  4. Amma Ariyan Restoration To Premiere In Cannes Classics 2026

  5. Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

  6. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  7. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  8. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026