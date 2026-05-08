Bengal Police Suspect ‘Professional Shooters’ In Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide

Forensic team officials investigate the crime scene following the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI

Forensic team officials investigate the crime scene following the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI