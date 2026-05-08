Bengal Police Suspect ‘Professional Shooters’ In Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide

Summary of this article
Police suspect hired shooters from neighbouring states may have been involved in the killing of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram
Investigators are probing whether local criminals helped the attackers with logistics and escape routes after the shooting
Surveillance has been intensified across border districts, while CCTV footage and vehicle records linked to the case are being examined
Police stations in border districts of West Bengal intensified surveillance and searches as investigators suspect the involvement of professional shooters from neighbouring states in the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide, a senior officer said on Friday.
According to him, local criminals who may have provided the attackers with logistical support are also being investigated by the authorities.
The police have yet to make any arrests more than 36 hours after gunmen on motorcycles killed Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district.
“A detailed investigation is underway. The manner in which the attack was carried out suggests extensive reconnaissance and the possible involvement of hired sharpshooters from outside the state,” a senior police officer said, according to PTI.
He also said all police stations in border districts have been alerted.
"Checks are being carried out at multiple points, and CCTV footage from areas along Jessore Road is being thoroughly scanned,” another senior officer said.
According to probe findings, the gunmen allegedly followed Rath’s vehicle before launching the attack.
“The escape route of the gunmen indicates that they were familiar with the locality, or local criminals might have assisted them. Without local support, fleeing through the lanes so quickly would have been difficult,” the officer added.
However, the authorities have not yet determined the murderer's motivation.
Extensive searches have been conducted in and around Madhyamgram, which is close to Kolkata, by police and detective department officers.
Since the murder on Wednesday night, there has also been a significant police and central force deployment in the region.
"A motorcycle used in the crime was registered in 2012 in the name of a resident of Burnpur in Asansol. However, the police found that no person by that name currently resides at the address given during the vehicle registration process," another officer said.