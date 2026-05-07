Suvendu Adhikari Confident Police Will Solve Chandranath Rath Murder Case

Summary of this article
Chandranath Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Madhyamgram on Wednesday night.
Suvendu Adhikari said police have leads and are actively investigating the case.
CID, forensic teams and SIT are involved in the probe, according to officials.
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said he was confident that police would crack the murder case of his executive assistant Chandranath Rath, after visiting the hospital where the post-mortem was conducted.
According to PTI, Adhikari arrived at Barasat Hospital on Thursday, where Rath’s post-mortem examination was carried out following the killing.
Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants who intercepted his vehicle near Doltala in Madhyamgram at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, forced it to stop, opened fire at point-blank range and fled, police said, as reported by PTI.
Adhikari told reporters outside the hospital, “Police are working. I spoke with the DGP; they have leads, and some people have been rounded up. I am confident the police will be able to arrest the assailants. CID, forensic and SIT are in action, and police are heading in the right direction,” Adhikari said.
He added that police had the capability to solve cases but alleged they were earlier “not allowed” to do so, in an apparent attack on the TMC government.
When asked about the TMC’s demand for a CBI probe into the killing, Adhikari said, “There is no relevance of TMC now. Police will be able to solve this.”
Reported PTI, senior BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Rahul Sinha also visited Barasat Hospital following the incident.
PTI further reported that Adhikari said he had spoken to the Director General of Police, adding that investigators had leads and that CID, forensic teams and a Special Investigation Team were already working on the case.
(With inputs from PTI)