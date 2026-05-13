Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Murder Case: CBI Revisits Crime Scene

Summary of this article
The CBI revisited the Chandranath Rath murder scene with advanced 3D scanning equipment.
Three suspects, including an alleged sharp shooter, have been arrested in the case.
Investigators are probing a wider conspiracy behind the killing in Madhyamgram.
The CBI on Wednesday revisited the crime scene in North 24 Parganas district as part of its probe into the killing of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, according to PTI.
This marked the second visit by the central agency since it took over the investigation into Rath’s death. Following a request from the state government, the CBI assumed charge of the case from the state police on Monday, registered an FIR and constituted a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior officers, PTI reported.
Officials said the agency’s team arrived at the spot with advanced 3D scanners to digitally recreate the crime scene and reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the killing. According to PTI, investigators are using the technology to prepare a detailed spatial map of the area, which could help verify witness accounts and examine the physical evidence collected from the site.
The CBI team remained at the location for several hours, scanning the surroundings and documenting key points linked to the investigation.
Three people, including an alleged sharp shooter, have been arrested so far in connection with the murder. They were identified as Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh, officials said. Investigators are questioning the accused to determine the larger conspiracy and trace the mastermind behind the killing, reported PTI.
Rath was shot dead on the night of May 6 at Doharia Lane in Madhyamgram, around 7 km from Kolkata airport, in what BJP leaders described as a "planned assassination".
According to investigators, Rath’s SUV was intercepted by a silver car near his residence before armed assailants riding two-wheelers opened fire on him. After the attack, the suspects abandoned the silver car and escaped in a red car and a motorcycle.
Police later recovered two motorcycles believed to have been used in the crime — one from near the scene and another from Barasat, around 6 km away. Officials said the registration plates on all the vehicles were allegedly forged, while the engine and chassis numbers had also been tampered with.
(With inputs from PTI)