Congress Criticises PM Modi Over Silence on Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Narendra Modi for failing to condemn Israel's devastating military operations in Lebanon.
The Congress party accused the Prime Minister of ignoring actions that sabotage a crucial peace agreement between the US and Iran.
Ramesh highlighted that a US-Iran deal would benefit India by reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lowering global oil prices.
The Congress party on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining completely silent as Israel conducts devastating military operations in Lebanon. According to the Press Trust of India, the opposition party accused the prime minister of ignoring actions that are sabotaging a potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran.
Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, led the criticism of the prime minister's response to the West Asia conflict.
"Many other countries have been condemning Israel's offensive in Lebanon. Not surprisingly the one head of government who has kept completely silent while Israel goes ahead with devastating Lebanon and sabotaging the US-Iran agreement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ramesh said to PTI.
Taking a dig at the prime minister, Ramesh asked whether the "so-called fatherland" meant much more to him than his actual motherland. The remarks come as international leaders attempt to halt the expanding conflict.
Impact on Indian interests
Ramesh posted on X about ongoing US-Iran negotiations aimed at halting the war in West Asia. He said that the immediate impact of such an agreement would mean the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and downward pressure on oil prices. India has a tremendous stake in both outcomes.
However, negotiators have not clinched a deal. Ramesh attributed this primarily to Israel's continuing military operations, which have seen unprecedented incursions in Lebanon.
Iran had previously threatened to end negotiations with the US over Israel's attacks on Lebanon, according to the news agency.
Trump intervenes with Netanyahu
Amid the escalating crisis, US President Donald Trump himself has expressed extreme frustration and anger with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in expletive-filled language, Ramesh said to PTI. The US media outlet Axios reported that tempers flew during a "heated" call, with Trump telling Netanyahu he would have been in prison but for his intervention.
Netanyahu had earlier said Israel would hit "terror targets" in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel, according to PTI.
Trump announced on Truth Social on Monday evening that he persuaded the Israeli leader to call off the strike on Beirut.
"I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today (Monday), asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi," Trump wrote on the platform, according to PTI.
Trump also held a conversation with the representatives of the leaders of Hezbollah. Following the discussion, PTI reported that Hezbollah agreed to "stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers".