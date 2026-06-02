Delhi LPG Cylinder Blast: House Collapses in Mukundpur, At Least Four Injured

At least four people were injured after an LPG cylinder blast caused a house to collapse in Delhi's Mukundpur area.
Rescue teams, police and local residents pulled four to five injured people from the debris and rushed them to hospital.
Authorities are clearing the rubble and investigating the cause of the blast.
At least four people were injured when an LPG cylinder blast caused a single-storey house to collapse in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, officials said.
According to PTI, emergency teams launched a search and rescue operation after reports that several residents were feared trapped beneath the debris. Authorities continued clearing the rubble and searching the site to ensure no one remained trapped in the collapsed structure.
The incident took place at Gali No. 1, Ishu Vihar, Mukundpur-II, near the cremation ground, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the blast and house collapse at 9.37 am, PTI reported. The caller informed authorities that several residents were feared trapped under the debris.
“Information was received that a blast had taken place and a building had collapsed, trapping people inside. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were launched,” a DFS official said.
The explosion occurred in a 250-square yard single-storey house, according to PTI. Four to five injured people were rescued from the debris by local residents and police personnel and taken to a nearby hospital, an official said.
Authorities were continuing to remove debris from the site and search the collapsed building as a precaution.
(With inputs from PTI)