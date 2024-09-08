Day In Pics: September 08, 2024

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi receives a warm welcome at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, in Texas, USA.
Passengers on railway tracks after coaches of Magadh Express train splitted into two parts following an accident near Tudiganj station, in Buxar.
Women participate in Atharvashirsha Pathan on Rishipanchami, in Pune.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the celebration of agricultural festival 'Numankhai' festival.
People during the Feast of Blessing of New corns-Nativity of Our Lady "Monthi Fest" to mark the Mary's birthday, in Mangalore.
NDRF and SDRF personnel during a relief work underway a day after a building collapsed causing 8 people death, in Lucknow.
Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh being welcomed on his arrival for a public rally for J&K Assembly elections, in Ramban.
A tea stall in flames after a fire broke out at the Ghutiari Sharif railway station in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
Motorcyclists take part in a procession on the World Suicide Prevention Day, in Ahmedabad.
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi participates in Ramlila Bhoomi Poojan of Shri Dharmic Leela Committee near Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Afghanistan cricket team Hashmatullah Shahidi and New Zealand skipper Tim Southee pose with the trophy during a press conference on the eve of their one-off Test match, in Greater Noida.