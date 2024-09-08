National

Day In Pics: September 08, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 08, 2024

RAGA in Texas Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi receives a warm welcome at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, in Texas, USA.

1/11
Magadh Express train splited into two parts
Magadh Express train splited into two parts Photo: PTI

Passengers on railway tracks after coaches of Magadh Express train splitted into two parts following an accident near Tudiganj station, in Buxar.

2/11
Atharvashirsha Pathan festival
Atharvashirsha Pathan festival Photo: PTI

Women participate in Atharvashirsha Pathan on Rishipanchami, in Pune.

3/11
Numankhai festival
Numankhai festival Photo: PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the celebration of agricultural festival 'Numankhai' festival.

4/11
Marys birthday
Mary's birthday Photo: PTI

People during the Feast of Blessing of New corns-Nativity of Our Lady "Monthi Fest" to mark the Mary's birthday, in Mangalore.

5/11
Relief work after building collapsed
Relief work after building collapsed Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

NDRF and SDRF personnel during a relief work underway a day after a building collapsed causing 8 people death, in Lucknow.

6/11
Moeen Ali retires from international cricket
Moeen Ali retires from international cricket Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

In this file image English cricket player Moeen Ali plays an IPL match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. All-rounder Moeen Ali has retired from international cricket.

7/11
Rajnath Singh in Ramban
Rajnath Singh in Ramban Photo: PTI

Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh being welcomed on his arrival for a public rally for J&K Assembly elections, in Ramban.

8/11
Fire at Ghutiari Sharif railway station
Fire at Ghutiari Sharif railway station Photo: PTI

A tea stall in flames after a fire broke out at the Ghutiari Sharif railway station in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

9/11
World Suicide Prevention Day
World Suicide Prevention Day Photo: PTI

Motorcyclists take part in a procession on the World Suicide Prevention Day, in Ahmedabad.

10/11
Ramlila Bhoomi Poojan at Red Fort
Ramlila Bhoomi Poojan at Red Fort Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi participates in Ramlila Bhoomi Poojan of Shri Dharmic Leela Committee near Red Fort, in New Delhi.

11/11
AFG vs NZ test match
AFG vs NZ test match Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Afghanistan cricket team Hashmatullah Shahidi and New Zealand skipper Tim Southee pose with the trophy during a press conference on the eve of their one-off Test match, in Greater Noida.

