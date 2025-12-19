Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit UAE: Flights Cancelled, Road Traffic Disrupted

Flight Disruptions: Emirates, Flydubai, and others cancelled/delayed flights at DXB due to storms.
Traffic Chaos: Waterlogged roads in Dubai, Sharjah, and RAK caused major delays and accidents.
Safety Alerts: Authorities warn of flash floods, dangerous downdrafts, and rough seas.
Remote Work: MoHRE advised private sector firms to allow work-from-home on Dec 19.
The United Arab Emirates is grappling with severe weather conditions as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail swept across the country on December 18 and 19, 2025. The unstable weather, driven by the "Al Bashayer" low-pressure system, has caused significant disruptions to daily life, travel, and business operations. Dubai International Airport (DXB), a major global aviation hub, witnessed numerous flight cancellations and delays, affecting thousands of passengers.
Meanwhile, motorists faced hazardous conditions with waterlogged streets and reduced visibility leading to traffic snarls and accidents in Dubai and Sharjah. Authorities, including the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and police forces, have issued high-level alerts, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid flood-prone areas. Tragically, the storm claimed a life in Ras Al Khaimah, underscoring the severity of the situation.
Why UAE flights are being cancelled due to rain
The primary cause for the mass flight cancellations is the perilous combination of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and poor visibility. Airlines like Emirates and Flydubai were forced to ground or reschedule flights to ensure passenger safety.
Emirates: Cancelled flights to destinations including Tehran, Frankfurt, and Colombo on Dec 19 due to the adverse conditions at DXB.
Delays: Strong crosswinds and reduced runway visibility slow down takeoff and landing rates, causing a backlog. Additionally, flooded access roads to the airport made it difficult for crew and passengers to arrive on time.
Dubai heavy rain and traffic
Dubai's roads, usually bustling, turned into waterlogged obstacles. Key arteries like Sheikh Zayed Road and First Al Khail Street saw slow-moving traffic as drivers navigated deep puddles. The Dubai Police issued repeated warnings about hydroplaning risks and urged drivers to maintain safe distances. The metro system became a lifeline for many commuters as road transport ground to a halt in several districts.
Sharjah rain traffic disruptions
Sharjah bore the brunt of the storm's impact on road infrastructure. Emirates Road and Al Ittihad Road, vital links between Sharjah and Dubai, experienced severe congestion due to accidents and flooding. Internal roads like Al Taawun Street were heavily saturated, making commute times double or triple the usual duration. The intensity of the rain was such that emergency response teams were deployed to pump out water from low-lying areas.
Ras Al Khaimah flooding and weather
Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) faced some of the most violent weather, with reports of hail, intense lightning, and dangerous downdrafts. The NCM radar detected a "hook echo," a sign of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds.
Tragedy: A construction wall collapse during the heavy rain resulted in the death of a worker, highlighting the lethal potential of the storm.
Flooding: Valleys and low-lying areas in RAK are at high risk of flash floods, prompting strict warnings for residents to stay away from wadis.
How heavy rain disrupted UAE roads
The disruption was widespread and multifaceted.
Visibility: Heavy rain and blowing sand reduced horizontal visibility to dangerous levels, leading to multiple crashes.
Waterlogging: Inadequate drainage in some older areas led to deep pools of water that stalled smaller vehicles.
Safety Measures: To mitigate risks, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) advised private companies to implement remote work policies for Friday, Dec 19, reducing the number of cars on the road during the peak of the storm.