Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit UAE: Flights Cancelled, Road Traffic Disrupted

Sharjah rain traffic disruptions

Sharjah bore the brunt of the storm's impact on road infrastructure. Emirates Road and Al Ittihad Road, vital links between Sharjah and Dubai, experienced severe congestion due to accidents and flooding. Internal roads like Al Taawun Street were heavily saturated, making commute times double or triple the usual duration. The intensity of the rain was such that emergency response teams were deployed to pump out water from low-lying areas.