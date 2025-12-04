Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Reaching the landmark by claiming the wicket of Tom Abell in a the World ILT20 game for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sunil Narine became only the third bowler in history to have picked up 600 scalps in the 20-over format

Sunil Narine becomes first cricketer to take 600 T20 wickets
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders presented Sunil Narine with a special edition jersey featuring the number 600. Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Only Rashid Khan (681) and Dwayne Bravo (631) have more T20 wickets than Sunil Narine

  • Narine has represented multiple Knight Riders franchises, in addition to several other teams and West Indies

  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders laud Narine for getting to the 600-wicket mark

Renowned for his mysterious variations, veteran spinner Sunil Narine etched his name in history after becoming only the third bowler ever to claim 600 wickets in competitive T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone during the World ILT20 game for his franchise Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Sharjah Warriorz on Wednesday (December 3).

Only Rashid Khan (681) and Dwayne Bravo (631) have more wickets than Narine in the 20-over format.

The 37-year-old cricketer from Trinidad reached the landmark by claiming the wicket of Tom Abell. This achievement is a testament to Narine's status as one of the greatest T20 bowlers to have played the game.

Over the years, Narine has represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders and Los Angeles Knight Riders, in addition to several other teams and West Indies, with distinction.

As for the match itself, Liam Livingstone lit up the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with an unbeaten 82-run blitz off 38 deliveries as the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders claimed a 39-run win over the Sharjah Warriorz.

Livingstone's explosive finish propelled the Knight Riders to 233/4, the second-highest total in World ILT20 history. In response, Tim David (60 off 24) tried to script a fightback but the Warriorz finished considerably short at 194/9.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Fete Narine

After the match, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders presented Narine with a special edition jersey featuring the number 600 to commemorate his impressive feat.

"The Knight Riders family stands immensely proud of Narine's extraordinary achievement, recognising that this record may well stand the test of time as one of cricket's most enduring milestones," the franchise said in a press release on Thursday.

