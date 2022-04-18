Sunil Narine: Heart And Soul Of IPL Big Boys Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder Sunil Narine on Monday became the first player to play 150 games for the franchise. The Caribbean all-rounder has spent over 10 years with the two-time champions.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

From providing KKR some quick starts as an opener to managing their middle-order to strengthening the lower order, Narine has been KKR’s go-to player at almost all the batting positions throughout the 10 years.

Across the 149 games he played before KKR’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium, the 33-year-old Narine scored 977 runs with a very good strike rate of 161.48. His highest score for the franchise is 75 not out. The left-handed batter hit 59 sixes and 108 fours.

It is worth noting that Narine, a mystery spinner, is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise. He has taken 165 wickets with best bowling figures of 5/19. Meanwhile, he has bowled at an impressive economy of 6.58.

Taking about Narine’s IPL performance, the Caribbean all-rounder has scored 976 runs across 140 games in the tournament at a strike rate of 162.13.

Narine has been impressive with the ball too. He has claimed 147 wickets in those games at an economy of 6.67. Even his worst economy rate in an IPL season is below 8.

While speaking on the feat of becoming the first player to feature in 150 games for KKR, Narine expressed his desire to finish his IPL career with the franchise.

“It’s a long journey, 150 games and continuing. My aspirations are to finish the IPL in KKR colours and hopefully after my playing career, I can join the team as a bowling coach because I have been doing so much of bowling and learning about the action in terms of what helps and what doesn’t," Narine was quoted as saying in KKR’s official website ahead of KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match.

"I think I want to give back and hopefully, the door is open and continue to be back in the Purple and Gold,” he added.

With a hope to do more wonders for KKR, Narine plays his 150th match for the side on Monday.