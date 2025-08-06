Parliament Monsoon Session, Day 13: Houses Adjourned Till 2 PM

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00 PM on day 13 of Parliament's Monsoon Session.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:00PM amid protests by the Opposition.
Day 13 of the Parliamentary Monsoon Session started at 11:00AM with an obituary reference to Satya Pal Malik, the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor. However, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00 PM amid protests from the Opposition over Bihar’s electoral revision. Rajya Sabha too was adjourned till 2:00PM as the Opposition objected RS Chair Harivansh rejection notices by members under Rule 267.
On August 6, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be starting the discussion on Manipur budget’s expenditure. The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and National Anti-Doping Act 2022 will also be placed in the Lower House by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Furthermore, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024.
The Congress on Wednesday asserted that the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Election Commission’s alleged “votebandi” is “non-negotiable” in both Houses of Parliament. The ongoing deadlock stems from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which the Opposition claims is a deliberate attempt to suppress votes ahead of the upcoming state elections.
The Upper House on Tuesday saw a heated argument between LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Harivansh. Kharge claimed that CISF personnel were deployed inside the House to stop MPs from protesting in Rajya Sabha.
The allegation was refuted by Harivansh and expressed worry over the former making his letter to the Chair public. He stated that Kharge’s letter to him is “privileged communication” and should not have been shared with the media even before it had reached him.