Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests Over SIR

Due to opposition protests demanding a discussion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Lok Sabha proceedings were postponed until 2:00 PM on Monday.



The first day of the Winter Session, which will have 15 sittings, saw two adjournments till 2 pm. The proceedings went on for around 12 minutes after the House reconvened at 12 noon following an earlier adjournment.



Several opposition members stormed into the Well, yelling slogans and demonstrating against SIR.