Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests Over SIR

LS adjourned twice as the Opposition protested in the Well over SIR.
FM Sitharaman still introduced three bills, including new tobacco excise and pan masala cess.
Opposition seeks full debate after EC launched SIR across 12 states and UTs ahead of 2026 polls.
Due to opposition protests demanding a discussion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Lok Sabha proceedings were postponed until 2:00 PM on Monday.
The first day of the Winter Session, which will have 15 sittings, saw two adjournments till 2 pm. The proceedings went on for around 12 minutes after the House reconvened at 12 noon following an earlier adjournment.
Several opposition members stormed into the Well, yelling slogans and demonstrating against SIR.
In addition to submitting additional grant requests for 2025–2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented three measures within the twelve minutes of Zero Hour.
Two bills to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, as well as a new cess on the manufacture of pan masala, were introduced. They are the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.
The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, was also introduced by the finance minister. Earlier, the government had come out with an ordinance on the Manipur GST as the state is under President's Rule.
As they left an all-party gathering on Sunday, opposition leaders declared they would push for a discussion on SIR.
The Election Commission had announced SIR in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
In 2026, elections will be held in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal. The revised electoral records were issued separately in Assam, where elections are also scheduled for 2026. "Special Revision" is the term used to describe it.