India to Set Up ₹120-Cr National Coral Reef Institute in Andamans

The government will soon establish the National Coral Reef Research Institute (NCRRI) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



According to a senior official, the NCRRI, which would be established for Rs 120 crore, will serve as the monitoring and nodal organisation for coral reef research throughout India.



He added that the first-ever facility will be established in Chidiyatapu in South Andaman by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.