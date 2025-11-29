India to Set Up ₹120-Cr National Coral Reef Institute in Andamans

Centre to establish NCRRI in Chidiyatapu as India’s first dedicated coral reef research, conservation, and monitoring hub.

India to Set Up ₹120-Cr National Coral Reef Institute in Andamans
India to Set Up ₹120-Cr National Coral Reef Institute in Andamans Photo: Reuters
  • Government to create the ₹120-crore National Coral Reef Research Institute in South Andaman as the country’s nodal coral research body.

  • Officials highlighted the reefs’ role in coastal protection and the growing threats from climate change.

  • ZSI to introduce QR-based species information at its museum; 20 personnel joined a biodiversity workshop.

The government will soon establish the National Coral Reef Research Institute (NCRRI) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to a senior official, the NCRRI, which would be established for Rs 120 crore, will serve as the monitoring and nodal organisation for coral reef research throughout India.

He added that the first-ever facility will be established in Chidiyatapu in South Andaman by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

"It will be an advanced coral reef research, conservation, and management centre," said Sivaperuman, the officer-in-charge of the Zoological Survey of India's Andaman & Nicobar regional centre.

"Coral reefs play a pivotal role as they provide natural coastal protection against storms, working as a cushion against waves. The reefs help prevent loss of life and properties in the coastal region," he said, addressing a workshop on Coastal and Marine Biodiversity of Island Ecosystems here on Friday evening.

According to Sivaperuman, the ZSI Museum in Sri Vijay Puram will implement a QR code-based system that would allow visitors to digitally access images and details about the species on display.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are one of India's four biodiversity hotspots, according to former ZSI director Kailash Chandra, and they are home to a diverse range of native and migratory species.

Chandra emphasised the effects of climate change on marine environments, especially coral reefs, and expressed alarm about rising sea levels and temperatures.

"Our government is actively encouraging biodiversity enthusiasts by providing opportunities to name newly discovered species. The government is providing all assistance to interlink agriculture and island biodiversity in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he said.

A total of 20 personnel from various agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard, INS Jarawa, Indian Army, Andaman & Nicobar Police, took part in the three-day workshop that concluded on Saturday. 

