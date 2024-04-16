Global Coral Reefs Is Undergoing Fourth Massive Bleaching Event

This marks the fourth global bleaching event in history and the second in the past decade, following occurrences in 1998, 2010, and the period between 2014-2017. Over the past year, regions such as Florida, the wider Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, the South Pacific, the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, Indonesia, and the Indian Ocean, including the east coast of Africa and the Seychelles, have confirmed mass bleaching.