Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

“India is a democracy, and anybody can form a new party. But the real question is not about floating a party—it is about surviving the storm of Tamil Nadu politics. In 2026, who will truly emerge as the Opposition leader? Will it be EPS, Vijay, or someone from the BJP? The DMK alliance has a clear edge, grounded in ideology, grassroots structures, and a strong public mandate. We are confident of replicating another astounding victory,” says Salem Dharanidharan, the DMK’s national spokesperson.