Questions Over Handling Of Explosives In Kashmir Amid Probe Into Nine Deaths In Police Station Blast

An elderly Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, who had learnt that the houses of some people were damaged in the area, was seen pleading with the security force personnel deployed near the police station area to allow him to meet his daughter, who resides at the place He rushed to the place from his home which lies at a distance of several miles, to inquire about the well-being of his daughter and son-in-law, but was not allowed to move into the locality. “We grew worried after we got to know about the incident, but we heaved a sigh of relief as both my daughter and her other family members are safe,” he says.