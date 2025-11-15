Massive Blast At Nowgam Police Station Leaves 9 Dead; Shockwaves Through Local Community, Probe Underway
Nine people were killed and 32 injured in a massive accidental explosion at Srinagar’s Nowgam police station late Thursday night, after a large cache of seized explosives detonated during forensic handling. According to the Home Ministry, the blast is under investigation; J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and multiple political leaders have condoled the tragic deaths.
