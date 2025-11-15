Pall Of Gloom At Kashmiri Tailor’s House As Police Station Blast Leaves Nine Dead

Nine people have died while at least 30 others have been injured as the explosive substance recovered by police blasted late last night at the Nowgam area of Srinagar.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nowgam blast, Srinagar explosion, Kashmir police station blast
Bereaved relatives trying to get to the blast site and demand the deceased body of Mohammad Shafi Parray, who died in the blast. Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Kashmiri tailor is among the nine people who have died as an explosion ripped through a police station in Nowgam late on Friday, November 14.

  • Police sealed off the area in Nowgam, with several houses were damaged in the blast.

  • Three local civilians are among at least 30 people who have been injured in the explosion.

Within a few minutes of the blast that ripped through the police station in the Nowgam area of Srinagar, screams were heard at the house of Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor, who is among the nine people who are dead after the explosive substance that the police had recovered as part of the seizures made in the Delhi blast case went off late last night.

Shafi, a father of three children, is among those dead, while at least three others have been injured in the blast that saw damage to several houses. His cousin, Mohammad Ismail Sheikh, says that the body was identified by his son. The family had started getting worried as soon as the blast was heard, and as the tailor’s phone remained switched off, they began to move to the police station, where he was taken for sewing work to prepare cloth bags to store the ammunition.

Near the police station area, they were devastated as they came across scenes of fire tenders and ambulances stationed in the area and learnt that Shafi was among those who died in the incident.

Related Content
Related Content
Three Detained, Including Two Al Falah University Doctors, In Probe Linked To Red Fort Car Blast - PTI
Red Fort Car Blast: Three Detained, Including Two Al Falah University Doctors

BY Outlook News Desk

“As soon as we learnt about the death, we started searches at several hospitals, before the body was identified by his son at the police control room,” says Ismail.

According to local residents, the blast occurred around 11.30 pm, and the impact was so heavy that the sound was heard several kilometers away from the incident site. At their family home in Nowgam, Shafi’s wife and other relatives remained inconsolable. Following the incident, the area was sealed off with barbed wire, and the metal barricades were set up at several places.

Police have, however, described the blast as accidental in nature. Addressing a press conference, J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, said that nine people have lost their lives in the incident. The DGP said that those killed included three personnel of the FSL team, two photographers, and two revenue officials. He said that the revenue officials were part of the magistrates' team, confirming also the death of the tailor, who he said was associated with the officials. Due to the blast, Prabhat said that the twenty-seven police personnel and three other civilians who lived in the adjacent area were also injured.

The house of Umar Nabi has been demolished at Koil village of Pulwama district of Kashmir. - Yasir
Red Fort Blast: Pulwama House Of Dr Umar Nabi Involved In Delhi Blast Demolished

BY Outlook News Desk

“The injured were immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital, where they are being treated. The building of the police station has been severely damaged, and even the adjacent buildings have suffered, and they have also been affected. The extent of this damage is being ascertained,” he says.

Mohammad Akbar, Shafi’s relative, says that he is survived by three children and was called by the police during the day as well as at night for the sewing work. “We never thought he would leave us so soon,” says Akbar.

Earlier, on the day of the Delhi blast, police said that they had recovered 2,900 kg of IED-making material and arms and ammunition, and arrested seven people, including a doctor, during an investigation in connection with the pasting of posters by militant groups near the Nowgam police station. The police had said that through these posters, security officials were threatened. Police said that the recovery of the IED material included “chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control, timers, and metal sheets".

Investigators linked the module to threats posted on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October. - File Photo; Representative Image
Nowgam Police Station Blast: 9 Dead, 27 Injured During Handling Of Seized Explosives

BY Outlook News Desk

According to police, the recovery of the explosive substance was made at Faridabad in Haryana, and it was being transported and kept in the open area of the police station Nowgam, and the samples had to be examined for forensic purposes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND Restricted To 189; Rickelton-Markram Begin Pursuit|SA 4/0

  2. IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Returns To RR, Accepts ₹4 Crore Pay Cut

  3. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

  4. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Kolkata, Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. IPL Player Retention And Trades: All The Done Deals Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026 Mini-Auction

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

  4. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  5. Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. US To Remove Select Tariffs on Goods From Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, And El Salvador

  2. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  3. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  4. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  5. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces