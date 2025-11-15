Red Fort Car Blast: Three Detained, Including Two Al Falah University Doctors

Delhi Police have taken three individuals into custody, including two doctors affiliated with Haryana’s Al Falah University, in connection with the investigation into the car explosion near the Red Fort.
Delhi Police have taken three individuals into custody, including two doctors affiliated with Haryana’s Al Falah University, in connection with the investigation into the car explosion near the Red Fort. Officials confirmed the detentions on Saturday, identifying the doctors as acquaintances of Dr. Umar Nabi, who was driving the vehicle that exploded.
The arrests followed a series of coordinated raids conducted late Friday by the Delhi Police Special Cell alongside central agencies across Dhauj, Nuh, and nearby regions in Haryana.
According to sources, officers from the Special Cell, with support from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, picked up two Al Falah University doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim, from Nuh. The two were “allegedly in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie,who is already in custody as part of a broader investigation into what has been described as a “white collar” terror module. They were also known to be close associates of Dr Umar Nabi, the sources added.
Preliminary questioning indicated that one of the doctors had been in Delhi on the day the blast occurred, having travelled to the capital to attend an interview at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Both men are currently undergoing further interrogation as investigators assess the scope of their links to Dr Ganaie and determine whether they played any part in the wider conspiracy under scrutiny.
In a separate operation in Nuh, agencies detained another individual identified as Dinesh, also known as “Dabbu,” on allegations of selling fertilisers without a license. Officials said they are examining whether his activities went beyond unlawful trade. This line of inquiry aligns with earlier findings that members of the terror module had raised approximately Rs 26 lakh and spent Rs 3 lakh on purchasing NPK fertiliser, a component used in manufacturing IEDs. Investigators are now looking into whether Dinesh supplied fertiliser to the accused.
Additionally, officials disclosed that Dr Shaheen Sayeed, another Al Falah University doctor arrested in the same terror-module case, had recently applied for a passport. Police verification for her application reportedly took place on November 3 at room number 29 of the university hostel, where officers also took her photograph as part of the routine process. Agencies are currently assessing whether this application has any relevance to the ongoing probe.
With PTI inputs