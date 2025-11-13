Doctors in 'White-Collar Terror Module' Raised Rs 26 Lakh for Red Fort Blast Materials

Investigators said four doctors accused in the “white-collar terror module” raised over Rs 26 lakh to fund materials for the Red Fort blast.
Officials are probing a reported dispute between Umar and Muzammil over fund handling and its possible link to the timing of the attack.
The doctors arrested in connection with the "white-collar terror module" had collectively raised over Rs 26 lakh to procure materials used in the deadly blast near Red Fort, an official said on Thursday.
The four suspects — Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Shaheen Sayeed and Umar Nabi — had contributed the amount in cash, which was handed over to Nabi for safekeeping and operational use, officials told PTI.
Nabi, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad, was reportedly driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded in the busy Red Fort area on Monday evening.
Investigators suspect that the funds were part of a wider terror conspiracy. Using the pooled money, the group had allegedly purchased around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, worth approximately Rs 3 lakh, from suppliers in Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby towns.
Officials stated that the fertiliser, when mixed with other chemicals, is commonly used to make Improvised Explosive Devices.
Police sources noted that the procurement of such a large quantity of fertiliser “has become a key lead in the ongoing investigation,” PTI reported. The financial transactions and delivery records are now being verified, they added.
Sources revealed to PTI that Nabi and Ganaie had a disagreement over the handling of funds in the days leading up to the explosion. Investigators are examining whether this dispute played any role in influencing the group’s plans or the timing of the attack.
(with inputs from PTI)