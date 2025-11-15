Pathankot Doctor Detained As Agencies Probe Red Fort Blast And 'White Collar' Terror Links

Pathankot surgeon detained as part of the Delhi blast investigation.
Agencies probing Al Falah University links to an alleged “white collar terror module.”
DNA test confirmed assistant professor Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded.
A doctor from Punjab’s Pathankot has been taken into custody for questioning in the Delhi blast case, with investigators examining possible links to a recently exposed “white collar terror module,” PTI reported on Saturday.
According to PTI, police sources said the 45-year-old surgeon, employed for more than two years at a private medical college and hospital in Pathankot, earlier worked at Al Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad — the institution to which several of the prime suspects in the module were connected.
On Monday, agencies claimed to have dismantled a “white collar terror module” operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. They recovered 2,900 kilograms of explosive materials and arrested eight people, including three doctors associated with Al Falah University, PTI reported.
Hours after the arrests, a high-intensity explosion tore through a slow-moving car near the crowded Red Fort metro station area in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others. Investigators confirmed through DNA testing that Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al Falah University, had been driving the vehicle that exploded.
Besides the eight arrests, several others have been detained for questioning. According to PTI, investigators believe the prime suspects coordinated their activities using an encrypted messaging application based in Switzerland.
(With inputs from PTI)