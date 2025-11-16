CIK Raids Doctor’s Residence In Anantnag Amid ‘White Collar Terror Module’ Probe

CIK raids a doctor’s residence in Anantnag and seizes a mobile phone for forensic tests.
A neighbour of the key accused attempts self-immolation during questioning.
Key suspect Muzaffar Rather is believed to be in Afghanistan while his brother remains in custody.
Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out a late-night search at the home of a doctor in Anantnag district as part of its investigation into the “white collar terror module” case, officials said on Sunday.
According to PTI, the raid was conducted in the Malaknag area, where CIK teams found that a female doctor from Haryana was residing in the house as a tenant. PTI reported that a mobile phone was seized from the premises and taken for forensic examination.
Meanwhile, PTI reported that Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller who had been detained for questioning along with his son Jasir Bilal in connection with the same case, attempted to set himself on fire in the Qazigund area. He was taken to the GMC in Anantnag for treatment of burn injuries, and officials said his condition was stable. His son remains in police custody for further questioning.
Wani is a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather, identified as a key accused in the white collar terror module case, PTI noted. Muzaffar is believed to be in Afghanistan, while his younger brother, Dr Adeel Rather, was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 6 November.
(With inputs from PTI)