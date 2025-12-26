Maharashtra: 22-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide, Alleges Police Harassment In Viral Video

A 22-year-old man was found hanging near the Terna River in Maharashtra’s Latur district.
A 22-year-old man died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Latur district after accusing police personnel of harassment, according to PTI.
The body of Imran Khalilmia Belure, a resident of Aurad, was found hanging from a tree in a forested area near the Terna River on Thursday evening, PTI reported, citing a local official.
Before his death, Belure had uploaded a video on social media in which he accused an assistant police inspector and a police driver of repeatedly harassing him, according to PTI. The video later went viral.
Belure had been arrested in 2022 in connection with a theft at the shop where he was employed. Although the stolen goods were subsequently recovered, he allegedly continued to face harassment, PTI reported.
In the video, Belure claimed that police personnel frequently visited his house late at night, intimidated his family and subjected him to mental torture.
Following the recovery of the body, a large number of relatives and local residents gathered at the site and refused to allow the body to be taken down or a panchnama to be conducted until a case was registered against the police personnel named by Belure. Due to the protest, the body remained hanging from the tree until midnight.
A post-mortem examination was later conducted at Nilanga hospital. Inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi said the process of registering a case against the concerned police officers is underway, PTI reported.
