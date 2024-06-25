National

UP: Two Brothers Die By Suicide After Being 'Harassed' By Hathras Police; Probe Underway

Sanjay's nephew alleged that because of all the constant harassment and nudging from the police, he died by suicide on June 22.

Representative/File
The elder brother was found hanging from a tree on Monday near Agra. Photo: Representative/File
info_icon

Within two days after alleged harassment at the hands of the Hathras Police, two brothers in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide, officials said.

Pramod Singh was found hanging from a tree in a village near Agra on Monday, two days after his younger brother -- Sanjay -- took the extreme step, NDTV reported.

Leaving behind a suicide note, Pramod accused some officials at Hathras' Saadabad police station of harassing them. Based on a complaint from the family, an investigation was launched into the case.

Meanwhile, one of the officials from the police station was suspended and another was transferred to police lines.

Reportedly, Sanjay Singh was detained on June 9 by the police after his brother-in-law -- Laxman -- ran away with a woman from the village. The elder one -- Pramod -- was questioned on June 13.

It was also alleged that Sanjay was thrashed by some officers during his time in the custody, adding that they demanded a sum of Rs 1 lakh from him.

Sanjay was only released after he paid Rs 10,000, while promising that he would pay the rest of the amount later. Sanjay's nephew alleged that because of all the constant harassment and nudging from the police, he died by suicide on June 22.

Pramod meanwhile, was once again called in for questioning after his younger brother's suicide, following which he allegedly killed himself. "Pramod was being warned not to file a complaint about his brother's suicide," a family member was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The situation sparked tensions in the village, prompting police to tighten security arrangements to ensure maintenance of order in the region.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Explicit Videos Case: Another FIR Against Prajwal Revanna; Former MP Sent To Police Custody Till June 29
  2. Day In Pics: June 25, 2024
  3. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  4. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
  5. Former J-K Bar Association President Arrested In Advocate Murder Case
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Check Out Their Under-Construction House With Raha, Fans Say ‘She Is Rishi Kapoor Reincarnated’
  2. Priya Banerjee Embracing Challenge Of Playing A Role Much Older Than Her Age In 'Mohmaaya'
  3. Zayn Ibad Khan Had A 'High Calorie Meal' Once A Week For His 'Gunaah' Character
  4. Raashii Khanna Would Love To Work With Prabhas Because 'He's Doing Great Work’
  5. Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84
  3. Copa America 2024: Skipper James Rodriguez Wants More From Colombia After Opening Win
  4. Real Madrid Captain Nacho To Leave Boyhood Club
  5. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
World News
  1. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
  2. Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why
  3. Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Googles 'Can Foreigner Be Charged With Murder In The UK?' Before Committing Crime
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Her India Visit 'Pivotal' For Bilateral Ties
  5. Amidst Criticism, Pak Govt Says New Counter-Terror Operation Would Not Be Kinetic Large-Scale Military campaign
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs